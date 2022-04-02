Rory McCann claimed a double as second-placed Grange kept on the coat-tails of men’s Premiership pace-setters, Western, with a 4-2 victory over battling Clydesdale in Edinburgh.

Grange remain five points adrift in the title race after Western’s 6-0 home victory over Watsonians, and the Edinburgh side claimed and early 2-0 lead over Clydesdale thanks to goals from razor-sharp Fraser Heigh and 16-year-old, Murray Banks.

The hard-working Glasgow combine hit back to level before the break, Andy McCallan and Ali Douglas netting and Grange were under real pressure in the third quarter before two quick goals from McCann which killed the entertaining game during which Clydesdale goalkeepers Callum Douglas and Sean Mahonney pulled off some fine saves.

At the other end, 16-year-old, stand-in goalkeeper Tom Shanks also made some telling stops in only is fifth senior game of the season.

Ciaran Crawford, Clydesdale’s coach, said: “The two quick, second-half goals killed it, but we had spells of pressure which we failed to turn into goals.”

Martin Shepherdson, Grange’s team manager, said: “We started well and Clydesdale worked hard to get back into the game at 2-2, but we came through and the win keeps us knocking at the door.”

In Glasgow, Scotland squad player Hamish Galt claimed a glory treble with Scotland under-21 player Fraser Moran firing two and senior international Rob Harwood a single in Western’s win, but skipper Gavin Sommerville said that the victory was not as comfortable as the scoreline suggested against a well-organised Watsonians side.

Four of Western’s goals came from penalty corners and another from a penalty flick with one from open play and Sommerville said: “We had more of the play, but they defended well and were dangerous from counter-attacks.”

PICTURE: Duncan Riddell, one of the star performers on the day, on the ball in midfield for Grange against Clydesdale at Fettes. Picture by Nigel Duncan

