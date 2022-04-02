The highest honour that Edinburgh can bestow was awarded to the Edinburgh Squadron of the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry (SNIY) on Saturday morning.

The Freedom of the City is Edinburgh’s most prestigious honour and is “bestowed upon those who are held in the highest esteem.” It is a tradition that dates back over 560 years to 1459.

The Yeomanry is the Army’s newest combat regiment and is based at Redford Barracks.

Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Entering the Army’s order of battle in 2014, the regiment’s predecessors have a proud history that stretches back hundreds of years. It is formed of four Squadrons: Earl of Carrick’s Own Squadron based in Ayr, North Irish Horse Squadron in Belfast, Fife & Forfar/Scottish Horse based in Cupar Squadron and in Edinburgh the Lothians & Border Yeomanry Squadron.

The latter’s ancestor regiments were formed by Sir Walter Scott and the move to honour the squadron in 2021 marks a further commemoration of the 250th anniversary of his birth. The regiments also protected the Lord Provost on North Bridge, formed the Reconnaissance Unit for the 51st Highland Division at St Valery in 1940 and more recently supported the NHS.

Although the regiment brought their beautiful white horses to the pageant for Sir Walter Scott last November they were not part of the parade today.

There are now five living Freemen of the City – HM The Queen (bestowed in 1947), Sir Chris Hoy (bestowed in 2012), Professor Peter Higgs (January 2014) ad Squadron 603 of the Royal Auxiliary Air Force granted in July 2018. The most recent is the Scottish and North Irish Yeomanry who will receive the honour on 2 April. The honour is granted rarely to those who have distinguished themselves through work or other.

The Governor of Edinburgh Castle Major General Sir Alastair Bruce with his husband Stephen Knott who attended the ceremony Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Photo from the November pageant courtesy of the SNIY

