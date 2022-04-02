The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus has announced that it’s to add a new all glass outdoor seating area to its offering.

The Hotel had erected an outdoor gazebo over the pandemic which proved to be very popular, and has now decided to invest £80,000 into building the new permanent addition which at 11 x 29.5ft can accommodate forty guests.

The business, run by the Bannerman family for the past 41 years, will use the extension as additional space for eating and drinking, whilst other parts of the Hotel can be used for the much heralded return of weddings, functions and parties.

Said owner Alan Bannerman: “As the first lockdown eased, we realised that eating and drinking outdoors was something that many of our customers were keen to do. We decided to erect a heated gazebo type structure in the car park right in from of the main entrance for most of last year, and were surprised with quite how popular it was.”

“Even when restrictions eased further, many customers were continuing to use it rather than eat and drink indoors.”

“We thought we would make the feature permanent but wanted something aesthetically pleasing that enhanced the overall look of the hotel,” continued Alan. “

“We consulted with Stewart Irving, an architect based right here in Coupar Angus, and he has come up with just what we need. Supplied by Love Awnings in Prestwick, we plan to have the structure complete later this month.”

Alan explained that the structure has a fully retractable roof with LED lighting, as well as three guillotine glass sides which can come down all the way to table height. Remote controlled, it can be adjusted for the customers’ convenience.

“We were very fortunate to have a good amount of flat space in front of the entrance which was our car park,” said Alan. “Making the structure permanent still gives us plenty of car parking, but we think it will be a real talking point in the town.”

“We’re really pleased with how it’s going to look and can’t wait to see it finished and in use. Stewart Irving has done a great job with the design and our thanks go to them.”

Further details on the Red House Hotel at www.red-house-hotel.co.uk

