Get involved in the Scottish Pairs Challenge

Having hosted over 2000 golfers from all over the country on golfing short breaks this summer, the Red House Hotel at Coupar Angus has certainly made a name for itself looking after golfers, and promoting the many beautiful courses in the Vale of Strathmore.

This passion was once again in evidence last week when the Hotel, owned by the Bannerman family for the past forty years, teamed up once again with the Scottish Golf Pairs Challenge to host a night of food, fun and celebration.

The event – a meal and ceilidh with an after dinner speaker – is traditionally held on the penultimate day of the five day Pairs Challenge competition. Over 340 golfers competing in the competition were in attendance to enjoy the food and hospitality which was topped off with a lively speech from guest speaker Alan Tait, an ex Scottish PGA tour player and fellow of the PGA who is now experienced in hospitality management.

With three local courses involved in the Pairs Challenge – Blairgowrie, Alyth and Strathmore – together with Forfar and Kirriemuir, the popular Pairs Challenge has been held in September since its launch in 2010. A sister event with Mixed Pairs, held in early July, is also part of the agenda.

Having initially had the idea, nineteen years ago, to combine pairs golfing on some of Scotland’s finest courses with a lively social agenda, Organiser if the event Norman Dyce, is delighted that the Scottish Mixed Pairs has grown from a small number of competitors in 2004 to now welcoming hundreds of golfers to Scotland from as far afield as Switzerland, the US and the Netherlands, along with many competitors who come from other parts of the UK to compete over five days.Said Norman: “We’ve had another fabulous week of competition here in the Vale of Strathmore. We always say that both tournaments area as much about the social side as the golf itself. We wish to thank the Red House Hotel for laying on an amazing night with the Scottish Ceilidh Night and dinner – the hospitality, food, and service was incredible and we can always rely on them to do the very best job. The dinner and ceilidh is always the highlight of the whole week.”

“We could not pick a better more appropriate Hotel to partner in this as they are an award winning golfing hotel where you can stay and golf all year round. They do so much to promote golf in this part of the world.”

Alan Bannerman commented: “It was our absolute pleasure to host the Ceilidh and the Players Dinner once again, and we are delighted that golfers are attracted to this event from all over the World to come to Perthshire, as indeed is the case with the Mixed event as well. Norman and the organising committee are to be commended for the hard work they put into both Golf Weeks – they really have put golfing in this area on the global map.”

“Looking after 2000 golfers was a record for us this summer, we are thrilled that this side of the business has come back so strongly for us since the pandemic,” added Alan.

He finished by saying: “It’s not over yet though for us at the Red House, as we have a twelve month golfing season here and are braced for a busy winter season too with over ten golfing groups booked already. We offer our golfing guests the opportunity to enjoy preferential rates on many of the local courses, plus others within a short drive time. They can book a rate covering their food, accommodation and golf fees in one – it’s simple, affordable and straightforward, ensuring they can concentrate on enjoying the golf with their buddies!”

Further details on The Red House Hotel’s golfing rates and deals at https://www.red-house-hotel.co.uk/perthshire-angus/golf–stay-and-play

https://www.golfweeksscotland.co.uk/

