Stellar Monarchs Academy host their final speedway home match in the National Development League on Friday (tapes-up 7.30pm) at Armadale.

The visitors are the Mildenhall Fen Tigers and their side includes Championship riders Alfie Bowtell, Lee Complin and Ben Trigger as well as the Kiwi George Congreve.

The Academy side will be minus Adam Roynon, Alex Spooner and Kyran Lyden through injuries and Luke Killeen guests for Roynon with rider replacement for Spooner. Mark Parker continuing to gain experience at reserve.

Probably the most improved Academy rider this year has been Mickie Simpson and he has nothing but praise for the set-up he has found this season.

He said: “It has been a real eye-opener this year being at Edinburgh, it has been amazing, the whole team, the fans and everything at Edinburgh goes well.

“From the start I felt welcome and there is always someone there to help if you need it. I can be myself and it is always a good atmosphere.”

STELLAR MONARCHS ACADEMY: Max Clegg (captain), rider replacement for Alex Spooner, Jacob Hook, Dayle Wood, Luke Killeen (guest), Mark Parker, Mickie Simpson.

DJS FEN TIGERS: Alfie Bowtell, Arran Butcher, Ben Trigger, George Congreve, Lee Complin, Sam Ward, Laylan Richardson.

The match will be followed by TWO Northern Junior League matches as West Lothian Wildcats take on Workington Meteors and the Berwick Academy.

PICTURE: Flashback to the start of the season squad for Stellar Monarchs Academy courtesy of Stellar Monarchs

