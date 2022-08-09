NEW OUTDOOR STRUCTURE COMPLETED AND FULLY OPERATIONAL AT THE RED HOUSE HOTEL

The Red House Hotel in Coupar Angus has officially opened its new, all glass, outdoor seating area which is a permanent structure added to the hotel, at a cost of £80,000.

The 9 metres by 7 metres addition is able to accommodate forty guests and has a fully retractable roof with LED lighting, as well as three guillotine glass sides which can be reduced to table height by remote control.

“We are delighted that this fantastic new space is now fully operational,” said Hotel owner, Alan Bannerman, who has run the business with his family for the past forty years. “It can now be fully enjoyed by our customers as a stylish and comfortable eating and drinking space, as well as an area for private events to back up the events space we already have in the hotel for the return of weddings and functions.”

Alan explained that local architect Stewart Irving, based in Coupar Angus, had come up with the innovative design, which was then supplied by Love Awnings in Prestwick.

“Some of the components came from the continent,” said Alan, “There were a few post Brexit delays so we had a slightly longer wait than we had anticipated to complete it, but overall we are delighted with it. It has year round use, as it will be warm in the winter and cool in the summer, but gives the feeling of eating outdoors.”

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in creating this for us – we think it’s a real enhancement to the hotel, and something a bit different for Coupar Angus.”

Further details on the Red House Hotel at www.red-house-hotel.co.uk

