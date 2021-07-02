The community organisation behind the Community Hub with its café and food bank in Penicuik needs to raise £10,000 to buy their own van.

Food Facts Friends Penicuik run an independent foodbank ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Food Facts Friends (FFF) provides a range of services to local people in the community, particularly helping those experiencing food poverty.

The charity provides food packs to feed a family three meals a day for three days each week. In addition FFF have a community fridge and table stocked with surplus food from supermarkets.





Food Facts & Friends Penicuik help many people in the neighbourhood ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

Their workload has grown during the pandemic and collecting the surplus food from supermarkets has become a logistical challenge. To support their work they now need their own van. It would mean that pick ups and deliveries could be done without using volunteers’ cars. It would also mean that the charity can transport more supplies. It would be a great asset for the charity and would be hired out to other organisations if needed.

Click here to access the crowdfunder where the charity hopes to gather sufficient funds in the next few weeks.

Food Facts & Friends Penicuik run a food bank and much more Heather Mortimer just won an award for New Volunteer ©2021 The Edinburgh Reporter

