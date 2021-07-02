HRH The Princess Royal, paid a return visit to Harmeny Education Trust in Balerno on Thursday.

The children were eager to show the bird boxes which they have made as part of the Edinburgh Swift City Project, all part of the outdoor and therapeutic facilities the charity has developed at Harmeny. And the children gifted a bird box to Her Royal Highness on departure.



The Princess Royal discussed her past visits to Harmeny with two of the children who live there

Accompanied by The Rt Hon Lord Provost, The Princess Royal met the Chair of Harmeny’s Trustees, Jennifer Scott, who shared the plans for a new learning hub and services designed to help more young people who live at Harmeny to rebuild their lives and shape their futures.

The school is now an independent charitable body but was originally run by Save the Children and The Princess Royal has been associated with that charity for half a century.

