Harmeny Education Trust, the children’s charity, has raised more than £1.5 million of its £1.95 million fundraising target. The balance must be raised by the end of October as the charity plans to build new facilities at the existing site.

The charity provides a home to a community of children aged between 5 and 14 who have been impacted by abuse, neglect and significant family disruption. The Harmeny centre situated on a 35 acre site at Balerno provides education including outdoor learning and a care service with nurturing and homely residential and day cottages. Originally set up by Save the Children it became an independent charity in 1995.

Alison Acosta, Fundraising and Communications Manager, celebrating the milestone with one of Harmeny’s children.



Mandy Shiel, Head of Education at Harmeny said:“Our new Learning Hub is more than just a building,

“The Hub will support young people to develop vital skills for life and work, and enable them to move on to positive destinations such as employment, apprenticeships and further education.

“Thanks to the Wolfson Foundation, we’ve passed a major milestone but we must keep going to reach our target. We are urging businesses and individuals to join us and help raise the remaining funds by the end of this year. Together we can rebuild lives and reshape futures.”

The latest grant of £75,000 came from the Wolfson Foundation. Paul Ramsbottom, Chief Executive of the Wolfson Foundation, said: “It was clear to us that Harmeny has a transformative impact on the vulnerable young people in its care. We are delighted to be able to help Harmeny expand its remarkable education provision for young people up to the age of 18.”

Read more about the Harmeny appeal here:

https://www.flipsnack.com/Harmeny/learning-for-life-appeal-hkad0ee95e.html

Mandy Shiel, Head of Education (centre), celebrates reaching the £1.5m milestone with staff from Harmeny (Left to Right, Alison Acosta, Jake Lamb, Lesley Hiddleston, Anna Ziebicka and Clare Ritchie.

