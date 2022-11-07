Building has begin at the Harmeny Learning Hub following the Learning for Life Appeal run by the school which raised more than £2.6 million to date.

The new construction is a hands on learning centre for the charity Harmeny Education Trust, and has been designed by Loader Monteith with Studio SJM Architects.

Harmeny is a school providing education care and therapeutic support to young people with complex additional support needs due to early years trauma or adversity.

Neil Squires CEO and Allan Cook Chair of Harmeny Fundraising Development Group

With the new L-shaped building Harmeny can continue to educate the children and young people after the current cut-off at 14 until they are 18 years of age in technology, arts and design. The timer frame construction will be highly insulated and will reduce the Hub’s carbon footprint. For shade there will be a modern timber colonnade which will help with passive ventilation and to minimise energy.

Neil Squires, Chief Executive of the Harmeny Education Trust said: “We are delighted to have commenced the build of our new learning facilities. The new Learning Hub is pivotal to the development of our therapeutic care and education which helps young people overcome trauma and adversity, discover the joy of learning, and lead happy, fulfilling lives.

“Not only will the new building prevent the need for our young people to leave at 14 years old, it will also help us support more young people in our wider community who are struggling to engage with mainstream school via more day learning opportunities. The pandemic and its disruption to school and family life has deeply impacted many young people and the new Learning Hub will be one of ways we can help more young people to thrive.”

Specialist contractors Thomas Johnstone Ltd are carrying out the constructions work to Loader Monteith’s design which includes vocational learning spaces such as a bicycle repair workshop, woodwork and art rooms and break-out spaces. All spaces connect to the outdoors where the young people can explore and learn at their own pace in the surrounding woodland.

Loader Monteith Director, Iain Monteith said: “The Harmeny Learning Hub is a chance for us as a team to provide an uplifting and functional piece of architecture which will shape lives for the better throughout the children’s formative years.

The building is expected to be complete in Summer 2023.

Matt Loader, Iain Monteith, Neil Squires CEO and Allan Cook Chair of Fundraising and Will O’Neill of Thomas Johnstone

Neil Squires CEO and Matt Loader of Loader Monteith

Like this: Like Loading...