The Lumineers will perform at Edinburgh Castle on 5 July 2023.

The US alternative folk band with more than 21 number on hits on various radio formats are now one of the most loved of any genre who regularly sell out all over the world.

Calum Cunneen, of Castle Concerts said: “We are delighted to welcome The Lumineers back to Scotland for a unique and special show at Edinburgh Castle. Despite only forming a little over a decade ago, The Lumineers have grown to cement their place as a must see live act across stadiums and arenas worldwide, and there will be no better place to see them in the summer of 2023 than against the historic backdrop of Edinburgh Castle.”

Audrey Jones, Head of Business Developement and Filming at historic Environment Scotland said: “Historic Environment Scotland is delighted to be welcoming global sensation The Lumineers onto the esplanade at Edinburgh Castle as part of their world tour.”

TICKETS ON SALE FRIDAY 11 NOVEMBER AT 10 am

Online: www.ticketmaster.com

Over the phone: Ticket hotline 0844 844 0444

Tickets are NOT available from Edinburgh Castle Box Office

Like this: Like Loading...