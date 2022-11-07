Tina Davidson (17) has secured a place at the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.
She impressed the judging panel during auditions and will now move to take up her place on the elite dance programme. The patrons of Liverpool Theatre School include Wayne Sleep, OBE, And Bill Kenwright, CBE.
A former pupil at Lasswade High School and Southside School of Dance she performed a series of dances to win the place at the school which only takes the most talented students on its dance, musical theatre and acting programmes.
Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “We were blown away by Tianna’s exceptional performance during the auditions. She is an extremely talented dancer who is well deserving of a place on the professional dance programme at Liverpool Theatre School.
“She clearly has heaps of natural talent and a real passion for dance. I’m sure she will enjoy the opportunity to perfect her technique and hone her skills as we encourage her to reach her full potential in preparation for an exciting career in the industry.”
Tianna said: “My dream is to become a professional dancer so having the chance to train at Liverpool Theatre School is just incredible. I’m really excited about starting my new adventure.”
Liverpool Theatre School also provides a number of fully-funded places and bursaries including the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards), designed to improve professional training opportunities for talented performers without financial support.
Building begins at Harmeny
Building has begin at the Harmeny Learning Hub following the Learning for Life Appeal run by the school which raised more than £2.6 million to date. The new construction is a hands on learning centre for the charity Harmeny Education Trust, and has been designed by Loader Monteith with Studio SJM Architects. Harmeny is a…
Look here – two new Edinburgh shops
Cubitts, which makes modern spectacles, has opened two new stores in the heart of the capital. One is on York Place and the other in the Old Town on West Bow. The company has designed new frames reflecting the new surroundings and which are only on sale in Edinburgh. Elder and Anderson will be sold…
Grateful Sibbick admits flatmate Ginnelly has provided ‘moral support during challenging times’
Toby Sibbick and Josh Ginnelly are competitive animals on the pitch, but that even extends to life of it and out of public gaze in their Edinburgh flat. Whoever loses on the oche in the garage at darts pays for coffee or cooks the dinner. The interesting insight was highlighted by Neil Hobson in the Hearts’ Matchday Magazine for…
LNER release tickets for Christmas on Tuesday
London North Eastern Railway (LNER) will have hundreds of thousands of tickets for sale from Tuesday to cover the Christmas and New Year period. Tickets will apply to travel between 21 December and 6 January 2023. You can sign up today for alerts on the LNER website and App. David Horne, Managing Director at LNER, said:…
Neilson looking to cash in as Rangers woe continues
Ambitious Robbie Neilson has stressed the importance of performing on the domestic stage if Hearts want to graduate to playing in Europe on a regular basis. He takes his men to Ibrox to face Rangers on Wednesday, a team smarting from Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at St Johnstone and desperate to keep in touch with old Firm rivals,…
Thousands enjoy fireworks display in Musselburgh
Six thousand people enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Guy Fawkes celebration on Saturday. The free non-profit event – run jointly with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse – was open to residents living in the Honest Toun EH21 postcode. Fairground rides, a selection of street food operators and music provided by…
