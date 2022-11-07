Tina Davidson (17) has secured a place at the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

She impressed the judging panel during auditions and will now move to take up her place on the elite dance programme. The patrons of Liverpool Theatre School include Wayne Sleep, OBE, And Bill Kenwright, CBE.

A former pupil at Lasswade High School and Southside School of Dance she performed a series of dances to win the place at the school which only takes the most talented students on its dance, musical theatre and acting programmes.

Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “We were blown away by Tianna’s exceptional performance during the auditions. She is an extremely talented dancer who is well deserving of a place on the professional dance programme at Liverpool Theatre School.

“She clearly has heaps of natural talent and a real passion for dance. I’m sure she will enjoy the opportunity to perfect her technique and hone her skills as we encourage her to reach her full potential in preparation for an exciting career in the industry.”

Tianna said: “My dream is to become a professional dancer so having the chance to train at Liverpool Theatre School is just incredible. I’m really excited about starting my new adventure.”

Liverpool Theatre School also provides a number of fully-funded places and bursaries including the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards), designed to improve professional training opportunities for talented performers without financial support.

