Tina Davidson (17) has secured a place at the prestigious Liverpool Theatre School.

She impressed the judging panel during auditions and will now move to take up her place on the elite dance programme. The patrons of Liverpool Theatre School include Wayne Sleep, OBE, And Bill Kenwright, CBE.

A former pupil at Lasswade High School and Southside School of Dance she performed a series of dances to win the place at the school which only takes the most talented students on its dance, musical theatre and acting programmes.

Principal, Maxine Ellis, said: “We were blown away by Tianna’s exceptional performance during the auditions. She is an extremely talented dancer who is well deserving of a place on the professional dance programme at Liverpool Theatre School. 

“She clearly has heaps of natural talent and a real passion for dance. I’m sure she will enjoy the opportunity to perfect her technique and hone her skills as we encourage her to reach her full potential in preparation for an exciting career in the industry.” 

Tianna said: “My dream is to become a professional dancer so having the chance to train at Liverpool Theatre School is just incredible. I’m really excited about starting my new adventure.” 

Liverpool Theatre School also provides a number of fully-funded places and bursaries including the DaDAs (Dance and Drama Awards), designed to improve professional training opportunities for talented performers without financial support.

liverpoolcentralstudios.com

Building begins at Harmeny

Building has begin at the Harmeny Learning Hub following the Learning for Life Appeal run by the school which raised more than £2.6 million to date. The new construction is a hands on learning centre for the charity Harmeny Education Trust, and has been designed by Loader Monteith with Studio SJM Architects. Harmeny is a…

Continue Reading Building begins at Harmeny

Grateful Sibbick admits flatmate Ginnelly has provided ‘moral support during challenging times’

Toby Sibbick and Josh Ginnelly are competitive animals on the pitch, but that even extends to life of it and out of public gaze in their Edinburgh flat. Whoever loses on the oche in the garage at darts pays for coffee or cooks the dinner. The interesting insight was highlighted by Neil Hobson in the Hearts’ Matchday Magazine for…

Continue Reading Grateful Sibbick admits flatmate Ginnelly has provided ‘moral support during challenging times’

Thousands enjoy fireworks display in Musselburgh

Six thousand people enjoyed a fireworks spectacular at Musselburgh Racecourse’s Guy Fawkes celebration on Saturday. The free non-profit event – run jointly with the Musselburgh Common Good Fund and the racecourse – was open to residents living in the Honest Toun EH21 postcode. Fairground rides, a selection of street food operators and music provided by…

Continue Reading Thousands enjoy fireworks display in Musselburgh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.