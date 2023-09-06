Stellar Monarchs’ quest for play-off points moves on to Friday now after they were mugged by Cab Direct Championship leaders, Poole Pirates, at Armadale.

The home side face a double-header against second-bottom Plymouth Gladiators and Birmingham Brummies, who are seventh in the nine-strong league, on Friday (tapes-up 7pm).

And they will do so without Craig Cook who is suspended by the Speedway Control Bureau for 30 days.

It all started to go wrong against Pirates in Heat Six when Poole claimed a 5-1 to move 21-15 ahead and another 5-1 in Heat Eight moved them 29-19.

Heat Nine also saw a 5-1 for a 34-20 scoreline but Monarchs hit back with a 4-2 in Heat 10.

A 4-2 for Pirates in the next race then a 5-1 in Heat 12 followed by a 4-2 and Poole were out of sight at 49-29.

Monarchs fans cheered a 4-2 in the penultimate heat but Poole claimed the final race 4-2 for a comfortable 55-35 victory despite 17 points by Jock Pickering (pictured).

Monarchs: Craig Cook (rider replacement), Lasse Fredriksen 1, Kye Thomson 7, Paco Castagna 7, Josh Pickering 17, Mason Watson 0, Jacob Hook 3

Poole: Richard Lawson 13, Anders Rowe 6, Ben Cook 7, Zach Cook 2, Steve Worrall 11, Kyle Newman 8, Joe Thompson 8

Like this: Like Loading...