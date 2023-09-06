Eight men have been arrested and cocaine worth up to £225,000 was seized in a day of action targeting county lines drug activity in Edinburgh.

The action was taken on Tuesdayand focused on eight addresses in Edinburgh and two in London, with support from the Metropolitan Police.

Officers from Edinburgh also worked with colleagues in Highland & Islands Division as part of the investigation, looking into wider links in the Inverness area.

Cocaine worth up to £225,000 was seized over the course of the day along with up to £30,000 in cash.

The eight men, aged between 41 and 21, were arrested and charged in connection with various drug and immigration offences.

They were all due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, 6 September.

Detective Superintendent Iain Ramsay said: “We are committed to identifying the supply chain which brings drugs into Edinburgh and disrupting the activity of people intent on bringing harm to our communities.

“The county lines model shows crime does not respect borders.

“Activity such as this cross-border operation shows the benefit of working closely with partner agencies in response to concerns raised by local communities, as well working with colleagues across Police Scotland.

“Intelligence is the lifeblood of investigations such as this. Communities should not have to tolerate the damage caused by drugs and I would urge anyone with information which can help us deal with those responsible to pass this on.”

“If anyone has any concerns regarding the abuse of controlled drugs, or anyone who may be involved in the supply of controlled drugs, they are urged to contact Police on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

County lines refers to drugs being transported and distributed usually from urban areas into more rural places where drug supply lines are set up. Often the activity is associated with exploitation of those who carry out the transportation.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

