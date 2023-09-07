Police box for sale at auction

The police box on Brandon Terrace next to The Tollhouse Restaurant is coming up for auction next week.

The former flower shop has been empty for a time and is now on the market at offers over £22,000 with an added administration charge of a minimum of £3,600 including VAT.

Police boxes are always popular with entrepreneurs and start up businesses and are used in the city as coffee shops, book shops and pop up spaces for businesses.

Bross Bagels

Our exclusive story about the failed Portobello based bagel company Bross Bagels Limited has developed further with the firm of Interpath Advisory being appointed as liquidators.

The company’s registered office has now been changed to c/o Interpath.

The two directors of the company, Larah Bross and Marc Millar are no longer in control of the company and must hand over its assets, records and paperwork.

Bross Bagels Bruntsfield

New bike bus

There are several bike buses in Edinburgh offering opportunities for children and parents to cycle or scoot to school. The newest is at Craigour Park Primary School which runs on Mondays from 8.15am – the stops are shown on the video and listed below.

Leaves from school at 8.15am

Moredun Park Street 8.18am

Moredun Park Green 8.20am

Moredun Park Grove 8.23am

Fernie Park 8.25am

Fernie Crescent Lane 8.27am

St John Vianney 8.29am

Fernieside Place 8.31am

Craigour Crescent 8.33am

Moredun House 8.35am

Goodtrees 8.36am

Arrive at School around 8.40am

From Monday 28th August there will be a school Bike Bus every Monday leaving at 8:15am. Join along the route at any of our stops. You must have a safe bike & a helmet to join. Nursery to p4 pupils must come with a riding parent or carer, P5 -P7 pupils can ride on their own. pic.twitter.com/qYx1D3TBrJ — Craigour Park PE (@CraigourPe) August 21, 2023

Today at Corstorphine Library

Jane Tulloch will be at the library at 2pm discussing the lost department stores of Edinburgh. She will talk about stores such as Jenners and Patrick Thomson on North Bridge. The event is completely free and open to all.

Our September issue

Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.

Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.

