Police box for sale at auction
The police box on Brandon Terrace next to The Tollhouse Restaurant is coming up for auction next week.
The former flower shop has been empty for a time and is now on the market at offers over £22,000 with an added administration charge of a minimum of £3,600 including VAT.
Police boxes are always popular with entrepreneurs and start up businesses and are used in the city as coffee shops, book shops and pop up spaces for businesses.
Bross Bagels
Our exclusive story about the failed Portobello based bagel company Bross Bagels Limited has developed further with the firm of Interpath Advisory being appointed as liquidators.
The company’s registered office has now been changed to c/o Interpath.
The two directors of the company, Larah Bross and Marc Millar are no longer in control of the company and must hand over its assets, records and paperwork.
New bike bus
There are several bike buses in Edinburgh offering opportunities for children and parents to cycle or scoot to school. The newest is at Craigour Park Primary School which runs on Mondays from 8.15am – the stops are shown on the video and listed below.
- Leaves from school at 8.15am
- Moredun Park Street 8.18am
- Moredun Park Green 8.20am
- Moredun Park Grove 8.23am
- Fernie Park 8.25am
- Fernie Crescent Lane 8.27am
- St John Vianney 8.29am
- Fernieside Place 8.31am
- Craigour Crescent 8.33am
- Moredun House 8.35am
- Goodtrees 8.36am
- Arrive at School around 8.40am
Today at Corstorphine Library
Jane Tulloch will be at the library at 2pm discussing the lost department stores of Edinburgh. She will talk about stores such as Jenners and Patrick Thomson on North Bridge. The event is completely free and open to all.
Our September issue
Our September newspaper is freshly published and on the streets of the capital today.
Our cover story is about the Lord Provost and Council Leader who are taking riding lessons to allow them to take part in the Riding of the Marches while inside we take up the story of Larah Bross and her chain of bagel shops which employ around 70 people in the city – some of which are now temporarily closed.
