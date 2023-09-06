Two of the best known Edinburgh family businesses have collaborated in a sweet new deal.

Mimi’s Bakehouse has several cafés in the capital and Charlie Miller Hairdressing has been tending to the locks of many Edinburgh men and women during the last 50+ years. The two businesses have joined forces to offer bespoke gold mini cupcakes throughout September to hairdressing clients.

The cakes made by award-winning Mimi’s will be discounted to Charlie Miller customers at all four city branches all month long. Both companies will hold a joint social media giveaway featuring a Cut & Colour appointment at Charlie Miller and an Afternoon Tea for Two voucher from Mimi’s Bakehouse.

Charlie Miller salons are heading towards their diamond anniversary as the company which was founded in 1965 by husband and wife team Charlie and Janet Miller in a Prestonfield housing estate continues under the direction of their two sons. Mimi’s was founded by Michelle Philips who sold her family home to start the business in 2010 having dreamed of a bakery which “gives people a hug” when they walk through the door.

Jason and Josh Miller, Managing Directors of Charlie Miller, said: “From classic favourites to modern twists, Mimi’s Bakehouse has baking wonders that tantalise the palette. We’re delighted to be partnering with this fabulous brand to bring our clients this exclusive offer. It’s a fantastic way to thank them for their ongoing custom.”

Michelle Philips, owner and founder of Mimi’s Bakehouse, said: “Mimi’s Bakehouse is excited to launch this partnership with another Edinburgh heritage brand with a family business story and supporting the local community at its core. By embracing new opportunities like these, we hope to make our family business an institution for generations to come like Charlie Miller.”

Mimi’s Bakehouse has branches at Royal Mile, Corstorphine, the City Art Centre, Comely Bank and Lauriston Castle as well as a concession at Archerfield Walled Garden in East Lothian.

Charlie Miller has branches at Stafford Street, Stockbridge,Holy Corner and South St David Street.

