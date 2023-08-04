One person was taken to hospital after a speedway bike cleared the perimeter fence during Stellar Monarchs’ Cab Direct Championship home clash with Poole Pirates.

Both stadium ambulances attended the scene at the fourth bend at Armadale and the match was abandoned.

A Monarchs spokesman said: “The match between the Stellar Monarchs and Poole was abandoned after the first running of Heat Six which was stopped after Craig Cook picked up grip on the fourth bend with his bike clearing the fence.

“Both stadium ambulances attended the scene and one person has been taken to hospital by ambulance. We will provide more details when we have them.”

Poole, the defending champions, were leading 21-9 when the match was abandoned.

