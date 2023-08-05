Alex Lowry can’t wait to play for the Jambos after completing a loan move from Scottish rivals Rangers.

The talented 20-year-old is described as a dynamic, attacking midfielder and Lowry is said to have established himself as one of the brightest prospects in Scottish football.

Frankie McAvoy, Hearts’ head coach, told the club’s website that the chance to sign the Scotland under-21 cap came around quickly and he added: “He’s a highly regarded prospect with good experience in Rangers first team.”

Lowry is buzzing about the prospect of playing at Tynecastle and told Hearts TV: “I want to play in front of the fans and repay Steven and Frankie’s faith in bringing me here.

“This was definitely the right place to come, the style of play really suits me. I’m very creative, my first thought is always forward.”

Lowry pledged: “I’ll work hard for the team, and do my bit off the ball, so I can hopefully create chances. There just seems to be a buzz around the place.

“I’ve been at Rangers all my life, so to step out of my comfort zone is something I’m really looking forward to. I’ve played at Tynecastle a few times and it’s always a stadium I love coming to. It’s so tight and there’s so much energy around the place – it’s a great place to play football.”

