Lewis Stevenson (pictured) has played 578 games for Hibs and featured in 17 league campaigns for the Easter Road club. He can’t wait to lace on his boots for the opening cinch Premiership game at home to St Mirren on Sunday (15.00).

The 35-year-old told Hibs TV that the dressing-room is positive about the new campaign and he added: “We have a good squad, players who can cover every position.”

He added: “Every game is important. St Mirren are first then we then have a game in Europe and we want to start our season the best we can.”

Focusing on Sunday’s opponents who finished sixth in the table last term, Stevenson said: “They were really good last season. They’re well-organised and a threat.

“We had some tight matches with them last season and I am sure it will be the same again.”

