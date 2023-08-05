Eva Olid has signed a two-year extension to her contract as manager of Hearts women’s team and she aims to continue the club’s upward path this season.

The Spanish-born coach (pictured right) arrived at Tynecastle in July 2021 and the team showed real progressing last term, earning their highest finish, fourth place, and taking points from Rangers for the first time.

Eight new players have arrived during the close season and Olid said: “Everybody knows how happy I am here.”

The key, according to Olid, was a good atmosphere in the dressing-room and the hard work by the staff and she told the Hearts website: “I am so excited with the players that have been here and all the new players and I think this season will be a good season.”

She added: “Hearts have supported us with everything. We feel so important. Of course, we want to improve from last season. I don’t want to say where we are going to finish as so much can happen.”

