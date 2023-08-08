Gilded Balloon stars Paul Black, Michelle Brasier and The Kinsey Sicks joined Artistic Directors Katy and Karen Koren to paint the town pink for ‘Pink Wednesday’.

On Wednesday there will be discounted £5 tickets for shows across Gilded Balloon venues, fancy dress competitions, food and drink promos and more.

Gilded Balloon will offer a £5 ticket deal for one day only on Wednesday 9th August via Gilded Balloon’s box offices or websites, with a percentage of ticket sales donated directly to Equality Network to support LGBTI+ activism in Scotland, with shows including Kaye Adams How To Be 60, Jack Docherty, Let the Bodies Pile by Henry Naylor and more all taking part.

Raising funds for the Equality Network; an organisation dedicated to advancing equality and human rights for the LGBTI+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex) community in Scotland, Gilded Balloon’s Pink Wednesday will see Fringe acts get involved with discounted tickets, fancy dress competitions, charity collections and more.Traditionally nicknamed ‘Black Wednesday’ due to slow ticket sales across the festival, Gilded Balloon took ownership of ‘Pink Wednesday’ as a day of charity, celebration and wall-to-wall comedy!

tickets.gildedballoon.co.uk

Photo credit – Steve Ullathorne

Like this: Like Loading...