The Gilded Balloon is looking for more than 100 people who might like to work with them this summer at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The company will produce more than 180 shows at three venues: Gilded Balloon Teviot, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose and Gilded Balloon at the Museum.

Ensuring a smooth run for those who visit the Gilded Balloon venues during the festival is the amazing team working across the sites in a variety of roles to create a safe and welcoming environment for audiences and artists.

Whoare they looking for? People who like people, love the arts, can keep it together under pressure, and relish a busy, buzzy atmosphere!

Perks of the job: Free passes to shows, strong connections with other staff leading to work opportunities at other arts festivals around the world, forming memorable moments from a unique experience, seeing new and established performers for the first time, building exciting friendships with like-minded people and discounts on food and drink.

A bit about the Gilded Balloon: beginning life in Edinburgh’s Cowgate in 1986, it’s now one of the largest and most well-known venues at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Artistic Directors Karen and Katy Koren are mother and daughter, both passionate about giving all kinds of emerging and established performers, writers and artists a supportive platform and voice.

The Gilded Balloon has grown from a modest one-studio theatre with seven shows per day in 1986, to operating in 21 spaces across five venues, with over 200 shows per day in 2019.

Artistic Director Katy Koren said: “We’re working hard to ensure this year’s Fringe is the best it possibly can be for all involved and excited to support all who work with us to flourish this summer.”

Gilded Balloon is a living wage and equal opportunity employer who welcomes applications from all sectors of the community. Employees are expected to support these commitments and to assist in their realisation.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 runs from Friday 5th August to Monday 29th August with previews on the 3rd & 4th August.

To apply to be part of team GB during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 please read the descriptions and use the application form HERE.

If you require any assistance with your application or need the form in a different format, please contact flick@gildeballoon.co.uk.

Like this: Like Loading...