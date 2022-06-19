A 23-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit and run incident on Easter Road.

The incident, which involved a car and a pedestrian took place in the early hours today, at around 2.40am

The 21-year old male pedestrian was taken to The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment for serious injuries.

Detective Sergeant Dougal Begg said : “A young man sustained serious injuries as a result of this incident and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision to come forward.

“I would also appeal to anyone who has any dashcam or mobile phone footage that could assist with our investigation.



“Police can be contacted by calling 101 and quoting incident number 0590 of Sunday, 19 June, 2022.”

Like this: Like Loading...