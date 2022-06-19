Love Music Community Choir, the largest community choir in the UK is presenting its first in person concert in two and a half years concert at the Usher Hall and the concert will be streamed live on YouTube.

Despite the ongoing challenges of Covid, Love Music has worked hard to keep its community singing and making new musical memories together, by producing films in collaboration with professional musicians, recording their voices at home, creating banks of accessible song learning resources, developing a hybrid choir format, and doing a bit of singing in the street! The choir reaches out to its whole singing community, still healthy in number including a few international online singers, and finds ways to accommodate everybody’s pace and needs as they make a return to singing in person.

The concert will celebrate a characteristically eclectic mix or styles and songs by artists as diverse as Handel, Billy Joel, Joy Division and The Proclaimers. All the songs have been programmed as a response to that relentlessly positive provocation by the Beatles… All You Need is Love!

Book in person tickets:

£6 / £4 students and disabled people / FREE for unwaged, under 16s and a disabled person’s companion

Usher Hall Box Office, Lothian Road, Edinburgh EH1 2EA

0131 228 1155 / www.usherhall.co.uk/whats-on/love-music-community-choir

Book watch online tickets:

£4 / FREE for unwaged, under 16s and a disabled person’s companion

www.lovemusic.org.uk/events

Love Music – Edinburgh Sings! Usher Hall, Edinburgh (© photographer – Andy Catlin www.andycatlin.com)

