A new generation of design and artistic talent reveal their stand out creations at the Edinburgh College of Art’s Graduate Show which opens on Saturday.

The show runs until Friday 25 August at North East Studios in Edinburgh College of Art (ECA) Main Building on Lauriston Place and Evolution House.

The week-long exhibition, which is part of the Edinburgh Art Festival, offers a display of more than 300 postgraduate students’ portfolios, showcasing their fresh ideas and artistic expression.

Entry is free and booking is encouraged. Visitors can reserve their place via the ECA website.

The extraordinary designs on show draw on a range of influences and themes including sustainable design, the digital world, and human emotion and connection.

The work reflects the spectrum of artistic and technical skills training on offer at ECA, including emerging disciplines such as sustainable design, digital art and immersive experiences.

Artistic collaboration is a key part of postgraduate training for students, with examples of group portfolios also on display.

The Graduate Show website will also share the students’ artworks and portfolios, with more than 6000 works on the online hub available for a global audience.

For access to the Graduate Show website go to: www.eca.ed.ac.uk/graduateshow

Pictured artist Renee Bus with their work titled ‘The timeless play and dance amongst the green, the root and the soil”.(Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

Pictured artist Renee Bus with their work titled ‘The timeless play and dance amongst the green, the root and the soil”.(Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

Pictured artist Jiayi Chen with their work which studies the Chinese practice of foot binding and the concept of beauty.(Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

Pictured artist Immi Saleem with their work ‘The Tale of Thundi Kunaa.(Photograph: MAVERICK PHOTO AGENCY)

Like this: Like Loading...