There will be three catwalk shows at St James Quarter on 9 June featuring the work of Edinburgh College of Art’s graduates.

On Tuesday morning, models showed off a small selection of the outfits which will be included in the live shows. There will be 17 collections in total.

ALL PHOTOS Neil Hanna

Irene Chen’s collection is influenced by the dystopian side of rapid urbanisation. The designs reflect urban villages’ architecture in China and people’s living habits to save space, including the use of compressed garments using vacuum bags to visualise the concept.

Cairistiona Fletcher’s captivating collection ‘Mo Innse Gall’ (My Hebrides), draws upon her own heritage and childhood. The vibrant garments are inspired by the landscape of the archipelago off the west coast of Scotland to give a warm and light-hearted depiction of the islands.

Lauren Hyde’s dramatic collection explores the dissection of the body as well as the construction and unseen structures of bespoke tailoring and couture fashion. Inspired by Edinburgh’s own Burke and Hare and artist Victoria Reynolds, one of the designer’s outfits uses draping to represent the fleshy inside of a body.

Phoebe Potter’s dreamy designs explore the theme of childhood imagination and curiosity. The designer took inspiration from photographer Tim Walker’s fantastical interpretation of Lord of the Flies, and characters like the Lost Boys from Peter Pan who live on a remote island.

Helen Protheroe’s futuristic collection draws upon the idea of the urban nomad and what happens when the comfort of shelter and the familiar are removed. It explores the roles given to parents and carers as protectors and mentors and how this can be depicted through garments.

Emma Clifton, Pattern Cutting Tutor at Edinburgh College of Art, said: “We are thrilled to be partnering with St James Quarter to offer audiences the chance to see the incredible work of our students. We are immensely proud of their dedication and professionalism in putting their final collections together. It is terrifically exciting to see their creativity come to life on the catwalk.”

Susan Hewlett, Brand and Marketing Director at St James Quarter, said: “St James Quarter is passionate about supporting and nurturing local creative talent. We are delighted to provide a platform for the incredibly talented Edinburgh College of Art graduates to share their dazzling creations.”

After making their Edinburgh debut, a cohort of ECA students will present their designs at Graduate Fashion Week at Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, London from Monday 12 June to Thursday 15 June.

Head to Eventbrite for tickets – there are several shows throughout the day.

