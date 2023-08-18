DHOOM DIGS DEEP ONCE AGAIN TO SUPPORT THE PEACOCKS IN PITTENCRIEFF PARK.



Having treated the hard-working volunteers at Peacocks In Pittencrieff Park to a free delicious lunch once again, Dhaneshwar Prasad and his team at Dhoom Streatery & Bar in Dunfermline had another surprise in store – a donation of £2,000, which will keep the community of peacocks fed and looked after for around five months.



Back in March, Prasad gifted Peacocks In Pittencrieff Park a £1,000 donation and pledged to keep the money coming whenever he could.



Prasad explained that his kind-hearted customers had contributed to this latest £2,000 donation. He handed over this latest amount at a special lunch on Monday.



He said: “We said back in March that the peacocks in The Glen are an absolutely fantastic attraction, bringing in many visitors to Dunfermline, along with providing great delight to families everywhere when they are in The Glen.



“They are also the symbol of Dunfermline, as well as being of Indian descent. We are committed to helping the volunteers who look after them so well. We know how important community support is!”



Prasad explained it is part of his vision at Dhoom to be right in the heart of the community. He said: “Whether it’s providing free meals to NHS heroes, partnering with Carnegie Dojo, donating prizes to charity raffles or hosting charity dinners, we are committed to always doing what we can, even when times are still tough for our sector, as they still are.



“The Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park volunteers told us that food alone for the birds is £100 a week so every pound donated is significant for them.



“We are very grateful for the amazing support we get from the people of Dunfermline who have embraced our concept wholeheartedly. Mumbai is next on the map of India for us to explore, with our new tasting menu launching on the 6th of September. Once again, it’s a tastebud tingling journey, this time through the vibrant streets of Mumbai, a city famous for its street food.



“We very much hope our customers enjoy it!”



Carlyn Cane, one of the volunteers from Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park said: “Once again Prasad has gone the extra mile to provide us with another amazing donation. We are very grateful, and can assure everyone that the money will be very well spent indeed. We wish to thank him, his team and his customers who contributed.”



“It was lovely to come in for lunch once again with our whole team, as we are all so busy and don’t get the opportunity very often. You get looked after so well here at Dhoom!”

Dhoom’s fifth birthday is coming up soon and more community events are planned.

