Dhoom Streatery and Bar– “We stand with our Dunfermline community through thick and thin”.

£1,000 donation made to Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park

Continuing a long track record in community donations, Dhoom Indian Steatery & Bar in Dunfermline has given a £1,000 donation to Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park, the registered community group that looks after the peacocks in “The Glen”.

Chef/Proprietor Dhaneshwar Prasad of Dhoom donated more than two hundred free meals to frontline workers during the Covid pandemic. Over the past three years he has donated to many other local charity raffles, hosted charity dinners and has partnered with organisations such as Carnegie DoJo.

Prasad said: “It is our pleasure to donate this money to Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park. The Glen is one of Scotland’s outstanding heritage parks, with the peacocks a huge draw in attracting families and all sorts of visitors to the town. It’s a tranquil place where we can all come together and enjoy a day out.”

“When we found out that the hard working team that keep the peacocks safe and look after them 24/7 were struggling financially, we wanted to help. It costs them £100 a week just to feed the birds. This is a small contribution from the Dhoom family, and we only wish it was more. We will keep supporting them, and our local community in the future, as Dunfermline, and its people, are part of our community and family.”

Prasad went on to say that as his children had grown up in Dunfermline, he had a personal attachment with the town.

He said: “I want to see the town developing, along with the people of Dunfermline, Scotland’s newest city, happy, prosperous and growing culturally, mentally and financially.

“We have seen the hardest time of our lives while running the new concept that is Dhoom, with covid-19, lockdowns and now the energy crisis. We can appreciate how hard is to survive without community support. We are one of the few lucky ones, where the whole town has helped us by supporting our business. We really appreciate it, and want to continue to give something back whenever we can.”

Commenting from Peacocks in Pittencrieff Park, Caryln Cane, Lead PeaFowl Warden/Manager, said: “We are very grateful to Prasad and his lovely family for this very generous donation which covers ten weeks of feed for the peafowls, or can be put towards other costs.”

“Prasad has fed us for free on occasion too, and has also donated some of his stunning wall hangings, which come from India and can be seen in Dhoom, for us to display on the walls of the aviary. They have really brightened the place up. Peacocks are of Indian heritage, and Prasad has told us how much they mean to him, and how much he enjoys free time in the Glen. We really appreciate all his unending support, what a credit to Dunfermline he is.”

