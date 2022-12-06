Edinburgh College of Art students have decorated the InterContinental Edinburgh The George with a new collection of luxury sustainable Christmas decorations.

The partnership between the students and the hotel was a way of using the Georgian building as inspiration for a new set of sustainable decorations.

The students visited the hotel to immerse themselves in the history of the five townhouses which now make up one of the city’s luxury places to stay. They used offcuts of cashmere and wool provided by Johnston’s of Elgin.

Student, Anna Reid, said: “It was fascinating to work on a live brief and get the opportunity to learn about the Georgian era. My final design took inspiration from the hotel’s mirrors, windows and archways, to create patterns with delicate embellishments on the gorgeous Scottish fabrics.”

Stephanie Lee, Director of Sales at InterContinental Edinburgh The George, added: “We’re thrilled the students found this such a valuable experience and the result is really impressive. We’re very proud of our Georgian heritage and it was wonderful to be able to share this with the next bright young minds and see their interpretations come to life in this collection which is now a centre point for our guests to enjoy this winter.”

Student Anna Reid

ECA Textile’s students Meg Connor-Scahill and Anna Reid-min

L-R Collette Paterson, student Steph Cade, student Iris Macklin, student Meg Conner-Scahill, student Jianing Gui and student Anna Reid

L-R Stephanie Lee, student Anna Reid, student Steph Cade, student Iris Macklin, Collette Paterson, student Jianing Gui and student Meg Connor-Scahill

