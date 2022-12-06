Edinburgh College of Art students have decorated the InterContinental Edinburgh The George with a new collection of luxury sustainable Christmas decorations.
The partnership between the students and the hotel was a way of using the Georgian building as inspiration for a new set of sustainable decorations.
The students visited the hotel to immerse themselves in the history of the five townhouses which now make up one of the city’s luxury places to stay. They used offcuts of cashmere and wool provided by Johnston’s of Elgin.
Student, Anna Reid, said: “It was fascinating to work on a live brief and get the opportunity to learn about the Georgian era. My final design took inspiration from the hotel’s mirrors, windows and archways, to create patterns with delicate embellishments on the gorgeous Scottish fabrics.”
Stephanie Lee, Director of Sales at InterContinental Edinburgh The George, added: “We’re thrilled the students found this such a valuable experience and the result is really impressive. We’re very proud of our Georgian heritage and it was wonderful to be able to share this with the next bright young minds and see their interpretations come to life in this collection which is now a centre point for our guests to enjoy this winter.”
Scottish Government make grant funding conditional on pay and conditions
The Scottish Government will introduce a new requirement that any organisations which receive public funding will have to pay their employees the real Living Wage and give their staff channels to have their say. The real Living Wage is currently £10.90 for those in work outside London. The government will make it a condition of…
Scottish health tech innovator acquires its US distributor
Team at Emblation cement decade-long relationship with acquisition. Microwave health tech pioneer Emblation has acquired a US distributor as part of its rapid global growth. The Scottish-based innovator has been undertaking a two year-long period of major expansion and says the acquisition of Saorsa Inc will help fuel the next phase of its ambitious development. As part…
And they’re off – 2023 gets a flying start at Musselburgh
New Year’s day revellers return to Musselburgh Racecourse. Revellers are being offered the chance to usher in 2023 with a day of quality horse racing and entertainment – as Musselburgh’s New Year’s Day fixture reopens to the public for the first time in two years. The annual New Year’s Day event was a huge crowd…
Disability Commissioner Bill lodged at Holyrood
Lothian MSP, Jeremy Balfour, will lodge his Disability Commissioner Members’ Bill at Holyrood on Tuesday. The legislation will result in the appointment of an independent commissioner to promote and safeguard the rights and interests of disabled people throughout Scotland. Mr Balfour’s proposals secured the support of organisations such as MS Society Scotland and the charity,…
Saddle up for Edinburgh to Calgary flights
The newest route announced by Edinburgh Airport is Edinburgh to Calgary with WestJet in a three times weekly service beginning in May next year. The service will be a summer only route ending at the beginning of October and the company will use 787 Dreamliner jets to fly between the two countries, already steeped in…
Digital art event shows the National Monument in a new light
At the weekend the Consulate General of Italy, the Italian Institute of Culture with support from The City of Edinburgh Council organised a digital art show on Calton Hill. Showing the work of 15 digital art studios the National Monument was lit up in an exhibition curated by Bright Festival and ImmersiveExperience.Art all directed by…
