Making music with other people is good for your wellbeing, even if you are not in the same room, according to a study by Edinburgh College of Art.

The study funded by Creative Scotland looked at the ways that members of an orchestra kept in touch during lockdown and what the effects were on the musicians.

Just playing together is proved to have a number of benefits such as enhanced mood, lowering any feelings of loneliness and it has also promoted a community spirit.

Edinburgh College of Art studied the Glasgow Improvisers Orchestra which is made up of many different players some who play with the National Jazz Orchestra and The BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra.

They held improvisation sessions on Zoom and joined with others from all over the world last summer.

The musicians said that this opportunity gave them an outlet for artistic development and that they made digital music together. Music provides emotional support for those who have been affected socially and economically.

Professor Raymond MacDonald, Chair of Music Psychology and Improvisation, said: “There have been many reports of music being used as a potent form of communal activity during the pandemic. These included local communities chanting a song of support in Wuhan, Italians singing from their balconies in Sicily and a DJ playing dance music for the community from his balcony in Glasgow. These vivid examples of music providing social support are supported by a growing body of evidence highlighting how music can enhance health and wellbeing in both clinical and non-clinical contexts.”

