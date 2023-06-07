Edinburgh Trams – new part of the line opens today
Today’s the day for the newest part of the tramline to open at noon between Picardy Place and Newhaven. The trams will run every seven minutes, and this will be using the entire line to the Airport as Edinburgh Trams engineers were able to fix the damage caused by a truck at The Gyle on Tuesday.
The line will eventually cost the city £1 billion with borrowing and interest. This stretch alone – just 2.9 miles with eight stops between the city centre and Newhaven, has cost £207.3 million, but the consensus is that this part of the tram project was better organised and went more smoothly. The learning came from the first part which was so botched that it cost twice the original price and delivered half the line, resulting in former First Minister Alex Salmond ordering a public inquiry. That inquiry has cost around £13 million and counting under the chairmanship of Lord Hardie who has only just sent his written report to the printers. It cannot be released until the printed copy is ready for distribution, but nobody knows yet when that will be.
But, today is the day when celebrations of a sort are in order, and there will be a piper, members of the High Constabulary at the Burgh of Leith border at Pilrig Street complete with their top hats and silver batons and Pulse of the Place, a samba drumming band. Oh and a tram or two…
Edinburgh College of Art at the University of Edinburgh Graduate Show
This is on now until 11 June. See the celebration of the work by 2023 graduates from the Schools of Art, Design, Architecture and Landscape Architecture and Music.
The ECA Graduate Show 2023 will be open Friday 2 June to Sunday 11 June, 10am to 4pm, with late night opening until 8pm on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8 June.
Entry to the Graduate Show is free. Booking is advised, but walk-ins are welcome.
Forth Children’s Theatre – August musical
The local youth theatre group is producing the Addams Family for the Fringe this August. The show will be at Broughton High School 29 East Fettes Avenue EH4 1EG from 5-12 August. Buy your tickets now – if you dare.
Rio needs a new family
Dogs Trust have begun an association with us and provide us with details of one of their dogs each week. This week it is Rio who is looking for a new home. Rio is a 12 year-old Springer spaniel. If you are thinking of having a dog then do go and see the Dogs Trust at West Calder this weekend. They are holding ‘The Long & Short Of It’ on Sunday 11 June at 12-4pm in the West Calder centre which is a chance to meet their dogs and take advice.
Leith Walk student flats to be approved
A bid to build a new Edinburgh student accommodation block near Leith walk is set to get the go ahead. Plans to demolish former garages on Arthur Street will go before councillors on Wednesday and have been recommended for approval. Planners said the proposed five-storey building was “well-designed” with sustainable building materials and proposals would help…
Film in the City will be back this month
The St Andrew Square Garden will host free outdoor films this June with Elvis, Rocket Man, Dirty Dancing and Top Gun – Maverick all included in the programme. The three day spectacular will have something for the children and young at heart with Back to the Future and The Wizard of Oz, to cult titles Mean Girls and Local Hero, alongside family favourites Encanto,…
The battle over the inauguration of the electric tramway
This is the thread about the “Battle of South Clerk Street”, or when the students of Edinburgh went briefly to war over the inauguration of the electric tramway system. This thread was originally written and published in January 2018. It has been lightly edited and corrected as applicable for this post. I got a book…
Hibs add Christie to the team
Hibernian Women announced the signing of Mya Christie on a two-year deal on Tuesday evening. Capable of playing both as a winger and a wing-back, Mya is a talented and versatile player who will bring plenty of quality to Grant Scott’s side. At just 18, Mya has been regular for Aberdeen throughout the recent campaign,…
Stars back the call for an Older People’s Commissioner
Scottish stars from music and theatre have called upon The Scottish Government to appoint an Older People’s Commissioner. Singer Barbara Dickson OBE, actor Gregor Fisher, and actor Barbara Rafferty have backed the charity, Independent Age, which wants everyone to have a voice, particularly as they age. Messages released today will call on Holyrood to make…
Place Design Scotland launching informative series of webinars
A weekly series of webinars is being launched by a new website, Place Design Scotland, seeking to crowdsource content to make our places in Scotland better. placedesignscotland.com has just launched – with a huge amount of pre-launch archive – and includes news, comment and features on place-related issues in Scotland. It is not geared to…
