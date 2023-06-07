The St Andrew Square Garden will host free outdoor films this June with Elvis, Rocket Man, Dirty Dancing and Top Gun – Maverick all included in the programme.
The three day spectacular will have something for the children and young at heart with Back to the Future and The Wizard of Oz, to cult titles Mean Girls and Local Hero, alongside family favourites Encanto, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Lyle Lyle Crocodile and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.
Picnics are a good thing to take with you – but there will also be some pop up refreshments on sale.
Roddy Smith, Chief Executive of Essential Edinburgh said: “Essential Edinburgh is delighted to bring this fantastic event to St Andrew Square for the 13th year. We have a new name, and a new look for 2023, but the same epic outdoor movie experience. Square Cinema is only possible thanks to the superb partnership between Essential Edinburgh, our supporters and the production team at Unique Events. As always it is a fantastic mix of movies that can be enjoyed for free in the stunning surroundings of Edinburgh’s most famous Square. We look forward to welcoming you to what is one of the best free events of the year.”
Launched in 2011, the free cinema in St Andrew Square Garden was created in partnership by Essential Edinburgh and Unique Events, to bring film lovers into the city centre to celebrate the capital’s rich culture and creativity.
Full programme, and terms and conditions of entry, available onwww.SquareCinema.co.uk.
Full programme
FRIDAY 23 JUNE
4:30pm, Mean Girls
6:45pm, Back to the Future
9:05pm, Dirty Dancing
SATURDAY 24 JUNE
11am, Encanto
1:05pm, Wizard of Oz
3:15pm, Hairspray
5:35pm, Elvis
8:45pm, Rocketman
SUNDAY 25 JUNE
11am, Lyle, Lyle Crocodile
1pm, Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
3:30pm, Local Hero
5:50pm, Dr Strange in the Multiverse
8:30pm, Top Gun – Maverick
