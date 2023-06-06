Rio, a lively and spirited 12-year-old Springer Spaniel, is really keen to have an opportunity to find his forever family.

This delightful canine companion is in need of a home with adults or children aged 10 and above, where he can receive abundant love and affection. Rio’s only requirement is a home without other pets, as he needs to be the centre of attention.

This affectionate little fellow embodies the true spirit of a springer spaniel and has an insatiable love for toys. Rio dreams of having a garden, where he can frolic around, chasing balls and enjoying playtime with his family. His adventurous nature shines through as he eagerly jumps into the car, ready for thrilling escapades. Rio’s favourite destinations are grassy fields and woodland areas, where he can freely explore and satisfy his curiosity. It is worth noting that Rio is exceptionally well-behaved indoors and is also fully house-trained.

Despite his liveliness, Rio is incredibly sweet and affectionate, always eager for cuddles. At the end of a busy day, he happily curls up in his cosy bed or jumps on the sofa, seeking a snuggle and some relaxation.

With his infectious energy and loving nature, Rio is prepared to bring endless joy to the fortunate family that can offer him the loving home he deserves.

If you think you could provide a home for Rio or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.

Go and meet them for a chat about rehoming/fostering at their ‘The Long & Short Of It’ event on Sunday 11 June at 12-4pm in the West Calder centre.

Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.

The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles.

Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk

Rio

