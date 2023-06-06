Rio, a lively and spirited 12-year-old Springer Spaniel, is really keen to have an opportunity to find his forever family.
This delightful canine companion is in need of a home with adults or children aged 10 and above, where he can receive abundant love and affection. Rio’s only requirement is a home without other pets, as he needs to be the centre of attention.
This affectionate little fellow embodies the true spirit of a springer spaniel and has an insatiable love for toys. Rio dreams of having a garden, where he can frolic around, chasing balls and enjoying playtime with his family. His adventurous nature shines through as he eagerly jumps into the car, ready for thrilling escapades. Rio’s favourite destinations are grassy fields and woodland areas, where he can freely explore and satisfy his curiosity. It is worth noting that Rio is exceptionally well-behaved indoors and is also fully house-trained.
Despite his liveliness, Rio is incredibly sweet and affectionate, always eager for cuddles. At the end of a busy day, he happily curls up in his cosy bed or jumps on the sofa, seeking a snuggle and some relaxation.
With his infectious energy and loving nature, Rio is prepared to bring endless joy to the fortunate family that can offer him the loving home he deserves.
If you think you could provide a home for Rio or any of the 50 dogs currently available for rehoming, please contact the West Calder Rehoming Centre on 01506 873459. You can also follow Dogs Trust West Calder on Twitter @DT_WestCalder & Instagram @dogstrust_westcalder.
Go and meet them for a chat about rehoming/fostering at their ‘The Long & Short Of It’ event on Sunday 11 June at 12-4pm in the West Calder centre.
Dogs Trust West Calder is currently seeking new foster carers across the whole of the Lothians & Scottish Borders. If you could open your home to a dog in need, please email HFHWestCalder@dogstrust.org.uk for more information.
The rehoming centre is also recruiting new volunteers for a variety of roles.
Anyone interested in volunteering should email Volunteer Coordinator, Garry Lee at Garry.Lee@dogstrust.org.uk
Place Design Scotland launching informative series of webinars
A weekly series of webinars is being launched by a new website, Place Design Scotland, seeking to crowdsource content to make our places in Scotland better. placedesignscotland.com has just launched – with a huge amount of pre-launch archive – and includes news, comment and features on place-related issues in Scotland. It is not geared to…
Continue Reading Place Design Scotland launching informative series of webinars
Holiday home of the month on sale now
HOLIDAY HOME OF THE MONTH FOR JUNE IS THE ABI AMBLESIDE Camelot Holiday Park, at Longtown in Cumbria, has an ABI Ambleside holiday home available now as its Holiday Home of the Month for June. Priced at £90,000, the holiday home is fully decorated and furnished, so that anyone buying it can start enjoying it…
Bikeworks finds a new workshop
INVESTFIFE SUPPORTS BIKEWORKS FIFE FIND A NEW WORKSHOP BASE Bikeworks Fife, a Glenrothes based registered charity which refurbishes used bikes that are then given back to the community on a “pay what you can basis,” has thanked Fife Council’s Economic Development, for its help in finding and securing them a new workshop and office space.…
Edinburgh venue is first Living Pension hospitality employer in UK
People-focused organisation sets example with new accreditation A flagbearer for the hospitality industry has become the UK’s first business in hospitality to be recognised as a Living Pension employer. Surgeons Quarter, owned by the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh (RCSEd), is leading the way with its implementation of numerous workplace benefits as the country…
Continue Reading Edinburgh venue is first Living Pension hospitality employer in UK
Wallyford pupils take part in Walk to School Week
To mark National Walk to School Week, Barratt Developments Scotland encouraged schools in Scotland not to use vehicles and get involved in a number of mini-challenges and games during their walk to school. Last year, more than 750 schools across the UK took part in Walk to School Week, aimed at making pupils experience first-hand…
Continue Reading Wallyford pupils take part in Walk to School Week
Trams to Newhaven – what will happen on Wednesday?
Passenger services on Edinburgh’s new part of the tram line to Newhaven will be launched with the help of the community along the route on Wednesday. The first paying customers will board the service, operated by Edinburgh Trams, between Newhaven and Picardy Place (and onward to Edinburgh Airport) from noon. To celebrate the occasion, a…
Continue Reading Trams to Newhaven – what will happen on Wednesday?