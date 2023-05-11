It’s a busy spell for Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC) who host three business events in the next few weeks.

The first is free networking for hospitality and tourism businesses on Wednesday, May 17 at Queen Margaret University from 2pm to 4pm.

It is an opportunity to promote your business, share business knowledge and interests, strengthen current relationships and establish new ones and this is an informal event. However, the guest speaker is Rob Dickson, director of industry and destination development at VisitScotland.

A Business Breakfast is on May 25 (8.30 to 10.30) at Edinburgh College, Milton Road Campus, Edinburgh, and it features a talk on how to attract more clients through LinkedIn.

Patricia Barclay of Bonaccord, an award-winning life science lawyer, will share her success story and offer tips.

Finally, there is a Lothians Women in Business lunch at MacDonald Houstoun House Hotel, Uphall, on June 7 (12.00 to 14.00) organised MELCC in association with West Lothian Chamber.

Here, ambitious women come together to network, learn and grow and the Lothian Women in Business network is about building a strong support network through connection, opportunity, and community.

The guest speaker is Melinda Matthew, former CEO of digital skills academy Code Clan, who describes herself as a digital executive and cheerleader of change.

FURTHER DETAILS: Ring 0131 603 5040

