Charities to benefit

Three Craigmillar charities are benefiting from a donation of £5,000 from Fort Kinnaird the shopping centre nearby which is owned by British Land.

Read more about Craigmillar Now, The Venchie and Thistle Foundation here.

Thistle Foundation all ability bikes Picture – Chris Watt Photography

Christian Aid book sale

Christian Aid book sale begins on Saturday and then runs from Monday to Friday next week. There is so much more than books available at St Andrew’s and St George’s Church on George Street, with some antiques and artworks also on sale. The proceeds go to the international development charity.

Read more here.

Driverless buses

The press are invited today to get on board the autonomous buses being run by Stagecoach from Fife to Edinburgh Park on a 14 mile route. Stagecoach and other partners have joined forces to set up the first UK project which will begin carrying passengers from Monday.

The five Alexander Dennis Enviroa200AV buses will carry around 10,000 passengers at speeds of up to 50mph across the Forth Road Bridge. There will be a safety driver on board and a captain who will check tickets and answer questions.

Watch out for more coverage later today.

Corstorphine Connections

The measures to make roads and streets in Corstorphine safer and more comfortable have begun this week.

Some roads will be governed by a bus gate and in other places bollards will be installed. The idea is to make the streets more attractive for people to spend time outdoors.

Read more here

Subscribe to The Edinburgh Reporter

Our new edition of The Edinburgh Reporter newspaper is out now. You can read it online on our website, on PressReader, or to be sure of your own personal copy, then buy a subscription over here on our shop (or click on the image below).

We post out copies to all of our subscribers ahead of 1st of the month. If you subscribe today then we will also send you a copy. And thank you if you take out a subscription.

Like this: Like Loading...