Charities to benefit
Three Craigmillar charities are benefiting from a donation of £5,000 from Fort Kinnaird the shopping centre nearby which is owned by British Land.
Read more about Craigmillar Now, The Venchie and Thistle Foundation here.
Christian Aid book sale
Christian Aid book sale begins on Saturday and then runs from Monday to Friday next week. There is so much more than books available at St Andrew’s and St George’s Church on George Street, with some antiques and artworks also on sale. The proceeds go to the international development charity.
Driverless buses
The press are invited today to get on board the autonomous buses being run by Stagecoach from Fife to Edinburgh Park on a 14 mile route. Stagecoach and other partners have joined forces to set up the first UK project which will begin carrying passengers from Monday.
The five Alexander Dennis Enviroa200AV buses will carry around 10,000 passengers at speeds of up to 50mph across the Forth Road Bridge. There will be a safety driver on board and a captain who will check tickets and answer questions.
Corstorphine Connections
The measures to make roads and streets in Corstorphine safer and more comfortable have begun this week.
Some roads will be governed by a bus gate and in other places bollards will be installed. The idea is to make the streets more attractive for people to spend time outdoors.
Three Chamber business events during June
It’s a busy spell for Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC) who host three business events in the next few weeks. The first is free networking for hospitality and tourism businesses on Wednesday, May 17 at Queen Margaret University from 2pm to 4pm. It is an opportunity to promote your business, share business…
At Ingleby Gallery – in conversation event on Saturday
At Ingleby Gallery on Saturday David Austen and Hisham Matar will be in conversation at 3pm. The free event will be followed by a book signing of The Boys: an Adventure, which is an artists’ book combining Matar’s words and Austen’s drawings in a collaboration which began during lockdown. Event is free and unticketed and…
Sedgmen in for crocked skipper Pickering
Stellar Monarchs turn their attention to the Cab Direct Championship and the quest for a play-off position. Crocked captain Josh Pickering (pictured) isn’t ready to return yet and Monarchs call on ex-rider Justin Sedgmen whose form at the moment is good. He took four race wins from a visit to Redcar last weekend. The man…
Driverless buses to start running next week
In a UK first, Stagecoach will begin using driverless buses on services across the Forth Road Bridge from 15 May. The route will be 14 miles long in total from the Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife across the bridge and into Edinburgh Park, and Stagecoach expect around 10,000 passengers to use the new service…
Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session
A court action concerning new rules for short-term lets in Edinburgh will begin on Thursday as operators claim the council has overreached itself. Holiday let hosts have crowd-funded £300,000 (said by the letting operators to be a record sum raised in this way for any court action) to bring a judicial review against The City of…
Singers – free community singing in Leith on Sunday
Mahogany Opera invites singers of all abilities to Leith Theatre on Sunday to join in a collaborative composing session. The result will be a new piece called The Great Learning. Everyone will be involved in creating a new piece of music to be performed in July. There will be singing, improvisation and play. The session…
