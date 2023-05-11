At Ingleby Gallery on Saturday David Austen and Hisham Matar will be in conversation at 3pm.

The free event will be followed by a book signing of The Boys: an Adventure, which is an artists’ book combining Matar’s words and Austen’s drawings in a collaboration which began during lockdown.

Event is free and unticketed and all are welcome.

The exhibition can be viewed online or in person at the gallery until 10 June 2023.

(left) Portrait of David Austen. Photograph: John McKenzie. (right) Portrait of Hisham Matar. Photograph: Diana Matar.

Ingleby Gallery 33 Barony Street, EH3 6NX

Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session

A court action concerning new rules for short-term lets in Edinburgh will begin on Thursday as operators claim the council has overreached itself. Holiday let hosts have crowd-funded £300,000 (said by the letting operators to be a record sum raised in this way for any court action) to bring a judicial review against The City of…

Continue Reading Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session

