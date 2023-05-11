At Ingleby Gallery on Saturday David Austen and Hisham Matar will be in conversation at 3pm.

The free event will be followed by a book signing of The Boys: an Adventure, which is an artists’ book combining Matar’s words and Austen’s drawings in a collaboration which began during lockdown.

Event is free and unticketed and all are welcome.

The exhibition can be viewed online or in person at the gallery until 10 June 2023.

(left) Portrait of David Austen. Photograph: John McKenzie. (right) Portrait of Hisham Matar. Photograph: Diana Matar.

Ingleby Gallery 33 Barony Street, EH3 6NX

