Stellar Monarchs turn their attention to the Cab Direct Championship and the quest for a play-off position.



Crocked captain Josh Pickering (pictured) isn’t ready to return yet and Monarchs call on ex-rider Justin Sedgmen whose form at the moment is good. He took four race wins from a visit to Redcar last weekend.



The man nicknamed Sedgy has been part of great things with Monarchs. He’s also a former Scottish Open Champion and last season, riding as a guest, he grabbed a last heat point which helped Monarchs knock Glasgow Tigers out of the cup. Tapes go up at 7.30pm and the opposition is Redcar Bears.



Monarchs Academy, incidentally, travel to Workington on Saturday in the National Development League, the first meeting at the new venue and a return for the Cumbrian club to racing after a five-year gap.



Meanwhile, Berwick Bullets have been dealt a double injury blow as they hit the road again in the National Development League this weekend.



Mason Watson was the innocent third party in a heat nine crash on Saturday, ending up in the polyfoam barrier after laying down his bike to avoid the carnage caused by Danny Phillips’ inside dive on Kent’s Nathan Ablitt.



He suffered a hand injury and the swelling has not reduced quickly enough to enable him to take his place in the return fixture at The Old Gun Site on Sunday (noon).



Josh Embleton will also miss the trip to Sittingbourne after opening up the scarring on his leg suffered in a Good Friday crash at Belle Vue.

Bullets have booked two currently unattached riders with strong Kent connections as guests, Ashford-based former Royals rider Chris Watts and Jason Garrad.

Like this: Like Loading...