In a UK first, Stagecoach will begin using driverless buses on services across the Forth Road Bridge from 15 May.
The route will be 14 miles long in total from the Ferrytoll Park and Ride in Fife across the bridge and into Edinburgh Park, and Stagecoach expect around 10,000 passengers to use the new service which will operate to a frequent timetable. On the way the bus will encounter roundabouts with other traffic, motorway and dedicated bus lanes.
The fleet of five Alexander Dennis Enviro200AV vehicles will travel at up to 50mph, with a Safety Driver in the driver’s seat to keep an eye on everything and a Captain on board to take tickets and deal with passenger queries. Drivers are however not expected to touch the controls while the vehicle is in the autonomous mode. The system used on board will detect other road users and will track them to avoid any collisions, and optical cameras and radar scan each side of the road to check for pedestrians. The control system includes an Artificial Intelligence engine which receives information from all over the bus to know its exact position and calculate the safest path to its destination.
One of the main reasons to use this type of bus is that it is estimated it will save up to 20% of fuel used by a manually driven vehicle.
The project which is providing the service involves Stagecoach, Edinburgh Napier University and Alexander Dennis Ltd, Bristol Robotics Lab and Fusion Processing Ltd.
Scottish Minister for Transport Kevin Stewart said: “This is an exciting milestone for this innovative and ambitious project, and I very much look forward to seeing Project CAVForth take to the roads next month.
“Our trunk road network can provide a wide range of environments as a diverse testing ground, and the ground-breaking and globally significant Project CAVForth will really help Scotland establish its credentials on the world stage.”
Carla Stockton-Jones, UK Managing Director for Stagecoach said: “We are excited to introduce the UK’s first autonomous bus fleet in East Scotland which is also home to our headquarters and where it all began over 40 years ago.
“We are proud to be at the forefront of transport innovation with this project that marks a significant milestone for public transport and we look forward to welcoming our customers on board in the coming months.”
Press and media will have the opportunity to get on board a CAVForth bus on Thursday morning.
Three Chamber business events during June
It’s a busy spell for Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC) who host three business events in the next few weeks. The first is free networking for hospitality and tourism businesses on Wednesday, May 17 at Queen Margaret University from 2pm to 4pm. It is an opportunity to promote your business, share business…
Five things you need to know today
Charities to benefit Three Craigmillar charities are benefiting from a donation of £5,000 from Fort Kinnaird the shopping centre nearby which is owned by British Land. Read more about Craigmillar Now, The Venchie and Thistle Foundation here. Thistle Foundation all ability bikes Picture – Chris Watt Photography Christian Aid book sale Christian Aid book sale…
At Ingleby Gallery – in conversation event on Saturday
At Ingleby Gallery on Saturday David Austen and Hisham Matar will be in conversation at 3pm. The free event will be followed by a book signing of The Boys: an Adventure, which is an artists’ book combining Matar’s words and Austen’s drawings in a collaboration which began during lockdown. Event is free and unticketed and…
Continue Reading At Ingleby Gallery – in conversation event on Saturday
Sedgmen in for crocked skipper Pickering
Stellar Monarchs turn their attention to the Cab Direct Championship and the quest for a play-off position. Crocked captain Josh Pickering (pictured) isn’t ready to return yet and Monarchs call on ex-rider Justin Sedgmen whose form at the moment is good. He took four race wins from a visit to Redcar last weekend. The man…
Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session
A court action concerning new rules for short-term lets in Edinburgh will begin on Thursday as operators claim the council has overreached itself. Holiday let hosts have crowd-funded £300,000 (said by the letting operators to be a record sum raised in this way for any court action) to bring a judicial review against The City of…
Continue Reading Holiday letting operators seek judicial review at Court of Session
Singers – free community singing in Leith on Sunday
Mahogany Opera invites singers of all abilities to Leith Theatre on Sunday to join in a collaborative composing session. The result will be a new piece called The Great Learning. Everyone will be involved in creating a new piece of music to be performed in July. There will be singing, improvisation and play. The session…
Continue Reading Singers – free community singing in Leith on Sunday