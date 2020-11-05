At Ingleby Gallery on Barony Street, they are exhibiting work by Lorna Robertson. INSTALMENTS can be viewed in person by appointment or online.
A spokesperson for Ingleby said: “Ingleby is delighted to announce INSTALMENTS, a new series of on-line viewing rooms that complements our exhibition programme, highlighting the work of artists living and working close to home.
“To accompany the online project new work by each artist will also have a physical presence on the east wall the ‘Feast Room’, our actual viewing room on the first floor of the Glasite Meeting House, our gallery in Barony Street. The first instalment focusses on the work of Glasgow-based painter, Lorna Robertson.”
Available to view online and in the Feast Room of the Glasite Meeting House, 33 Barony Street,, EH3 6NX (open Wed – Sat by appointment).
Tel + 44 (0)131 556 4441