At Ingleby Gallery on Barony Street, they are exhibiting work by Lorna Robertson. INSTALMENTS can be viewed in person by appointment or online.

Installation view of

Instalments: Lorna Robertson

Ingleby, Feast Room (November 2020) Courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

Bistro Zicke, 2020

collage, oil on paper

44.8 x 34.5 cm

17 5/8 x 13 5/8 in (paper size)

Photograph: John McKenzie

Courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

Lorna Robertson

Still life ( North Berwick), 2016

oil on paper

82 x 127 cm/ 32 1/4 x 50 in (paper size)

Photograph: John McKenzie

Courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

Lorna Robertson

Two of us, 2020

oil and collage on paper

30 x 37 cm/ 11 3/4 x 14 5/8 in (paper size)

Photograph: John McKenzie

Courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

A spokesperson for Ingleby said: “Ingleby is delighted to announce INSTALMENTS, a new series of on-line viewing rooms that complements our exhibition programme, highlighting the work of artists living and working close to home.

“To accompany the online project new work by each artist will also have a physical presence on the east wall the ‘Feast Room’, our actual viewing room on the first floor of the Glasite Meeting House, our gallery in Barony Street. The first instalment focusses on the work of Glasgow-based painter, Lorna Robertson.”

Available to view online and in the Feast Room of the Glasite Meeting House, 33 Barony Street,, EH3 6NX (open Wed – Sat by appointment).

www.inglebygallery.com

info@inglebygallery.com

Tel + 44 (0)131 556 4441

