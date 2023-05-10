The 51st edition of the biggest charity book sale in Scotland will take place on Saturday at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church on George Street.

Thousands of books, antiques, artworks, toys and games will be on sale for the international development organisation Christian Aid.

There are signed first editions of books by patron James Robertson the award-winning author and founder of Leith publishing house Itchy Coo. Robertson’s book The Testament of Gideon Mack was long listed for the Booker Prize.

A special donation which dates back to the 1st century comprises a collection of five large nails excavated from a Roman legionary fort at Inchtuthil in Perthshire almost 70 years ago. The nails are estimated to be around 2,000 years old.

The Very Rev Dr Angus Morrison, the minister at St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church said: “It is a great joy that the long-established sale of books and many other items, organised by St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church, raising money for Christian Aid, is taking place again this year, from 13th – 19th May.

A ministry of Christian love, this now famous initiative is committed to providing help for some of the world’s poorest people.

Enthusiastic volunteers give generously of their time and skills in the intense period of preparation and of the sale. There is a real sense of community. Many memorable gems of conversation occur.

With all my heart, I commend this year’s Christian Aid Book Sale to the interest and support of one and all.”

Head of Christian Aid Scotland Val Brown said: “We’re delighted to see St Andrew’s and St George’s West Church transformed once again into Scotland’s biggest charity book sale. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all those working behind the scenes to make this 51st sale possible, and wish them a successful and busy event.

“This Christian Aid Week we’re standing in solidarity with our global neighbours in Malawi and the pigeon pea farmers who lost crops during Cyclone Freddy. By supporting the book sale on George Street, people will be helping to raise money towards our work in Malawi and around the world as we support communities living on the frontline of the climate crisis.”

The sale is open from 10am to 4pm on Saturday 13 May. It will then run from 15 to 19 May from 10am to 3.30pm. There is also a late opening evening on Thursday.

