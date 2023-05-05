A short course is now offered by Queen Margaret University to help improve understanding of working with sign language users.

British Sign Language (BSL) is used by 50,000 to 70,000 people in the UK and the university believes it is an important skill to learn, helping the BSL users to access services they need.

The course is six weeks long and is available online. It is intended for those working in public facing businesses such as retail or social services, and will help participants understand the needs of sign language users and how best to demonstrate good practice when meeting or working with them. The course would be particularly helpful for anyone with responsibility for creating a strategic plan for BSL within their organisation (in relation to the BSL Scotland Act 2015). 

The course will be delivered by Yvonne Waddell and Dr Rachel Mason who have real world experience as interpreters, and who have been driving the university’s work in BSL.

Yvonne Waddell said: “We are delighted to offer this fully online flexible course that can be accessed from anywhere in the UK and which can be studied at times that fit into people’s busy lifestyles. It is important to note that the focus of the six-week course is about ensuring equality of access to services,and not about learning sign language. 

“We look forward to building a group of people who are better equipped to work with members of the deaf community who use sign language and with interpreters who work with deaf sign language users. In just six weeks, we are confident that this course will help equip participants with the skills to ensure interactions with sign language users go smoothly and effectively.” 

Yvonne concluded: “In keeping with Scotland’s ambitions to improve equality for BSL users, we are pleased to offer some free places to anyone who lives in Scotland and who meets key criteria.” 

Free places for this course are limited and subject to availability.  

Closing date for applications is 4 June 2023. 

www.qmu.ac.uk/study-here/short-courses/short-courses/working-with-sign-language-users-and-interpreters/ 

How to spend your Saturdays in the New Town

The Broughton, Edinburgh’s “hippest gastropub”, has introduced a new weekend brunch menu.  Using fresh, locally sourced ingredients, their Saturday brunch menu includes breakfast classics as well as new and imaginative dishes, bringing the ultimate brunch destination to the New Town. Each flavourful dish offers a new spin on family favourites and traditional recipes, such as…

Continue Reading How to spend your Saturdays in the New Town

Letter from Scotland

The coronation this weekend may well reveal that King Charles’ “United Kingdom” is less than the sum of its parts.  The four separate nations of the UK, not to mention the nine regions of England, are all taking on a life of their own these days. Riding all the shire horses at the same time…

Continue Reading Letter from Scotland

Council agrees to recognise Single Parents Day each year

SNP councillor Martha Mattos Coelho called upon The City of Edinburgh Council to mark the contribution that single parents make and the unique challenges they face by celebrating them at least one day a year. This was approved by the council at its meeting on Thursday. https://twitter.com/MthMttCoe/status/1654159001196658694?s=20 Cllr Mattos Coelho, who is herself a single…

Continue Reading Council agrees to recognise Single Parents Day each year

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.