The Principal and Vice-Chancellor of Queen Margaret University (QMU), Edinburgh, Sir Paul Grice, has planted a tree on the University’s grounds in celebration of the Platinum Jubilee of Her Majesty The Queen.

The Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) is a Woodland Trust initiative that has invited everyone across the UK to plant a tree to mark the Jubilee throughout the October 2021 – March 2022 tree planting season.

The tree is one of many located throughout QMU’s grounds and joins several others that have been planted in honour of friends of the University.

Tree plantings are just one example of the many events taking place throughout 2022 to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, with many set to take place during the summer, such as street parties, a special concert in aid of the armed forces and an extra bank holiday weekend.

Like this: Like Loading...