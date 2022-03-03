Edinburgh’s iconic Rosslyn Chapel played the backdrop to Olivier-award winning actor Nigel Harman, Red Dwarf and Death in Paradise star Danny John-Jules and Edinburgh actress Leigh Lothian who made the trip to Roslin in advance of bringing ‘The Da Vinci Code’ to Glasgow and Edinburgh in March and April. The chapel is one of the most famous locations of the book, film and now this new stage adaptation.

The Da Vinci Code is described as follows: The curator of the Louvre has been brutally murdered, and alongside his body are a series of baffling codes. Follow the pulse-racing journey as Professor Robert Langdon and fellow cryptologist Sophie Neveu, attempt to solve the riddles, leading to the works of Leonardo Da Vinci and beyond, deep into the vault of history. In a breathless race through the streets of Europe, Langdon and Neveu must decipher the labyrinthine code before a shocking historical secret is lost forever.

Leigh Lothian, Nigel Harman and Danny John-Jules outside Rosslyn Chapel © 2022 J.L. Preece

Dan Brown himself said: “When I decided to write ‘The Da Vinci Code’, I knew that its finale would have to take place at the most mysterious and magical chapel on earth – Rosslyn.”

Luke Sheppard said: “Cracking ‘The Da Vinci Code’ open for the stage reveals an epic thriller steeped in theatrical potential, rich in suspense and surprising at every turn. Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel’s brilliant adaptation leaps off the page and demands us to push the limits of our imagination, creating a production that champions dynamic theatrical storytelling and places the audience up close in the heat of this gripping mystery.”

Nigel Harman plays Robert Langdon in this World Premiere production directed by Luke Sheppard, Danny John-Jules plays Sir Leigh Teabing and Leigh Lothian plays Collet.

The Da Vinci Code, Rosslyn Chapel, 3rd March 2022 © 2022 J.L. Preece

‘The Da Vinci Code’ will play at the Theatre Royal in Glasgow from 28 March – 2 April, and then head to the King’s Theatre in Edinburgh from 5-9 April.

The cast also includes: Hannah Rose Caton (Sophie Neveu) Basienka Blake (Vernet), Alasdair Buchan (Remy) Alpha Kargbo (Fache), Leigh Lothian (Collet), Andrew Lewis (Saunière) and Debra Michaels (Sister Sandrine/Marie).

‘The Da Vinci Code’ is adapted for the stage by Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel. Director Luke Sheppard, is joined on the creative team by Set and Costume Designer David Woodhead, Video Designer Andrzej Goulding, Composition and Sound Design team, Ben and Max Ringham, Lighting Designer Lizzie Powell and Casting Director Stuart Burt CDG.

The Da Vinci Code is produced by Simon Friend.

