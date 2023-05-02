Scotrail have announced that services between Edinburgh and Glasgow will increase to a train every 15 minutes on Saturdays from 21 May between 8.45am and 5.15pm.

The rail operator has recognised that Saturday is now the busiest day on the route, and that more people use the train outside peak times than before the pandemic. Services between Edinburgh and Glasgow via Shotts and Corsairs have also been increased.

On a trial basis the services between Dundee and Edinburgh calling at Cupar will be increased to two per hour which is the same as the service to Leuchars. But the poorly used Edinburgh to Oban service will be replaced by an additional return journey between Glasgow and Oban in the summer.

Due to a reduction in the number of train drivers who could be trained during the pandemic ScotRail is now back to training as many drivers as it can accommodate but there is still a backlog to clear.

Customers can check train times at scotrail.co.uk and on the ScotRail app. Timetables can also be downloaded from the ScotRail website.

David Simpson, ScotRail Service Delivery Director, said: “This is another step forward for Scotland’s Railway, as we continue to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

“The way people travel has dramatically changed in the past two years, and we are doing everything we can to provide the best possible service.

“The increased frequency between Edinburgh and Glasgow is a major milestone on the road to recovery, and we have essentially introduced entirely new timetables between Ayrshire and Glasgow, and Inverclyde and Glasgow.

“There is a lot of investment in Scotland’s Railway, with decarbonisation continuing and improvements across the network, and this new timetable is an important part of that.”

