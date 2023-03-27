ScotRail is reminding customers to plan their journey in advance for the Scotland v Spain match at Hampden tomorrow night.

Scotland take on Spain in their Euro 2024 qualifier at Hampden Park on Tuesday, 28 March, at 7.45pm.

ScotRail is running additional trains and extra carriages between Glasgow Central and Mount Florida – the closest station to Hampden Park – to help fans travel to and from the stadium.

Services are expected to be busier than normal, so the train operator is asking customers to plan aheadand be patient while ScotRail staff help people board trains safely.

Customers are being advised that queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the match, and at Mount Florida station after the final whistle.

Regular commuters who use Neilston services should also be aware that trains may be much busier than normal with fans travelling to the match.

The train operator is asking supporters to head back to Mount Florida as quickly as possible after the game finishes and join the queues on Bolton Drive. Customers will not be able to access the station from Battlefield Road.

To reduce the need to queue on the day, customers are encouraged to buy their ticket in advance via the mTicket system on the ScotRail app.

Buying tickets through the mTickets system means people can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

Extra staff will be on hand to assist customers, and ScotRail is reminding everyone that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said:

“We’re looking forward to helping football fans travel by train to cheer on their team when the Scotland men’s national team play Spain at Hampden on Tuesday night.

“To help the event run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to key trains as well as more trains to and from the national stadium.

“Our advice to customers is to leave extra time for travel as trains are likely to be busier than normal. Buying tickets in advance through our mTickets system will reduce your queuing time.”

