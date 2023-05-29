ScotRail has issued travel advice to those attending the concert at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday to plan ahead and allow additional time for travel. All services are expected to be busy, and queuing systems may be in place at key stations across the country.

The train operator will be adding more seats to help fans travel to BT Murrayfield to see Bruce Springsteen on Tuesday, 30 May 2023. The extra seats will be added to services wherever possible on routes in and out of Edinburgh Waverley, with extra trains planned when the concert finishes.

The concert is due to start at 7.00pm, however, gates at Murrayfield will be open from 4.30pm, and ScotRail is encouraging fans to get to the venue early as trains will be very busy.

Haymarket station is also expected to be much busier than normal in the afternoon and early evening with concertgoers using the station.

When the concert ends, music-lovers are encouraged to walk, if they can, back to Haymarket station as quickly as possible and join the holding area on Haymarket Terrace, where they will then be directed to the appropriate queue.

Customers travelling to and from Fife are encouraged to travel to the concert via Edinburgh Gateway station. Edinburgh Trams operate fast and frequent connections between the entrance of BT Murrayfield and the station. Travelling via Edinburgh Gateway station will reduce queuing time for fans travelling to and from Fife.

Customers travelling by rail are encouraged to buy their return tickets for travel through the mTicket system on the ScotRail app, either from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station, where it will instantly become available on their mobile device. This will reduce their need to queue on the day.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand at key stations across the network to help customers, who are also reminded that the consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail services and in ScotRail stations.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “We’re doing what we can to help music fans travel to see Bruce Springsteen perform at BT Murrayfield on Tuesday, and I am delighted we have been able to add more seats and some extra trains to help people enjoy the occasion.

“I’d encourage customers to travel to the stadium early as trains will be much busier than normal. Our advice to anyone travelling is to plan ahead and allow extra time for travel to and from the concert.

“Buying return tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website will minimise your need to queue and help your day run smoothly.”

