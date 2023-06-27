ScotRail’s Highland Explorer scheme has landed a top award at the Scottish Transport Awards 2023.
The carriages which carry bikes and other sports gear for those cycling and walking on the west coast won the award for Excellence in Transport Design at the ceremony on Thursday.
ScotRail began operating the specially designated active travel carriages – a first of their kind for the UK rail network – in July 2021.
The redesigned carriage has space for 20 bicycles and other bulky sports gear, including ordinary bikes, a limited number of tandem cycles and an e-bike charging socket – which is a unique feature on any UK train.
Prior to their introduction, the carriages were renovated inside and out and work included the installation of larger cushioned seats, USB sockets, and plug charging points.
The carriages also have table maps detailing the route, with recommendations on where to walk, cycle, and visit. QR codes at each table provide links for further inspiration on places to visit in Scotland.
Services with the Highland Explorer carriages initially operated on the West Highland Line between Glasgow and Oban, but more recently, were introduced to the Mallaig branch of the route.
The rollout of the carriages on that part of the line benefits local communities as well as cyclists, as the addition of the carriages on the route means that customers benefit from 15 per cent more seats, more luggage space, and access to an additional toilet on board.
Tom Smith, ScotRail Head of Fleet Technical, said: “It’s fantastic to see the hard work of all of the partners involved in the introduction and delivery of our Highland Explorer carriages recognised at such a high level within the transport industry.
“The successful delivery of these carriages on the world-famous West Highland Line has been a welcome economic boost for rural communities, many of whom depend on tourism for their livelihoods.
“Since their introduction, we’ve listened to feedback from both customers and stakeholders on how make the most of these fantastic carriages and deliver the best possible service, while supporting active travel and our continued recovery from the pandemic.”
Walking charity encourages inclusion and accessibility
Scottish walking charity, Paths for All, have formally launched their All Ability Health Walk training which is designed to include people with disabilities and long-term health conditions on Health Walks. One fifth of the Scottish population has a disability. Among that one fifth taking part in physical activity is very low despite the fact that…
Continue Reading Walking charity encourages inclusion and accessibility
Housebuilder supports Edinburgh food charity
Barratt Developments Scotland (which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes) has donated £30,000 to help provide support for children and adults impacted by food inequality. Edinburgh’s Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, Glasgow’s Launch Foods and Dundee Bairns are three of five Scottish charities which will benefit from the housebuilder’s fund. All three support low-income families…
Continue Reading Housebuilder supports Edinburgh food charity
Review – Let’s Rock at Dalkeith Palace
Tony Hadley opened the show but for many his appearance at 11am was too early in the day with many saying he should be headlining. I arrived during Livin’ Joy’s banging performance of Dreamer. The Italian house classic got bodies moving and the retro 90s vibe was in full flow. Betty Boo has made a successful return…
New keeper signs for Hibs
Young goalkeeper Maksymilian Boruc has joined Hibs. The 20-year-old comes from the Polish side Slask Wroclaw on undisclosed terms, although it has been confirmed that the player has signed a two-year deal. The highly-rated youngster signs after impressing on trial back in March 2023. Known as Max, the keeper began his career with Swedish side…
Edinburgh kids enjoy lifesaving lessons in Portobello
Olympic star teaches crucial water safety classes at local pool. Young swimmers in Portobello received a day of vital water safety lessons alongside an Olympic medallist to mark Drowning Prevention Week. Former Olympian Stephen Milne made a star appearance during a Learn to Swim event held at Portobello Swim Centre, with safety lessons offered to…
Continue Reading Edinburgh kids enjoy lifesaving lessons in Portobello
Orocco’s new hires due to growing demand
Orocco, the Edinburgh-based high-end renovation specialist, has responded to demand by adding two key hires to its senior management team. With more than 35 years’ experience in construction, housebuilding and estimating, George McIntosh has joined as Commercial Manager. He will liaise with clients, architects, site managers and teams on sites. He will be identifying risks…