Barratt Developments Scotland (which includes Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes) has donated £30,000 to help provide support for children and adults impacted by food inequality.
Edinburgh’s Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, Glasgow’s Launch Foods and Dundee Bairns are three of five Scottish charities which will benefit from the housebuilder’s fund. All three support low-income families to provide meals for their households.
Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, based in Edinburgh has provided more than 1.6 million free meals since its launch in 2020. The charity turns surplus food into nourishing meals for people that need them, reaching the most marginalised people across the city.
Emily Gifford, Fundraising Manager at Empty Kitchens Full hearts said: “This generous support from Barratt Developments Scotland will go directly towards cooking, packing, and delivering meals to people in need across Edinburgh, as well as signposting towards other relevant support services.
“At the moment, we’re working with around 700 people each week who are facing diverse challenges including poverty, short and long-term physical and mental health conditions, social isolation, unemployment, and debt. We are looking forward to working with the Foundation over the coming year to provide support to people throughout the city.”
Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments Scotland, said: “As Scotland’s leading housebuilder, with a national footprint, we’re committed to giving back to the areas in which we build.
“Charities like Empty Kitchens, Full Hearts, Launch Foods and Dundee Bairns are providing vital support to families and individuals facing food poverty during a period where food prices among costs of other everyday items are increasingly rising.
“From tackling food poverty and supporting those with cancer, we’re pleased to be able to provide some support to help these charities continue their life-changing work.”
