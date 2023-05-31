ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June, when members of two rail trade unions take part in planned strike action.

Members of the RMT trade union at a number of train operating companies across the UK plan to take strike on Friday, 2 June, while ASLEF, which represents train drivers, are expected to take strike action on Saturday, 3 June.

The industrial action is a result of a dispute between the trade unions and a number of other train operating companies across the UK, and does not involve any ScotRail staff.

The only ScotRail services to be impacted are between Glasgow Central / Dumfries and Carlisle, due to train dispatching at Carlisle station.

Phil Campbell, ScotRail Head of Customer Operations, said: “The dispute between the trade unions and other train operators does not involve any ScotRail staff, which means we’ll be able to operate as normal on Friday, 2 and Saturday, 3 June, apart from a small number of services to and from Carlisle.

“While we look forward to welcoming passengers to our services, we would encourage those travelling to plan ahead as our trains will be busier than usual due to customers of other operators travelling on our services.”

