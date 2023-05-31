The Pathhead Choir perform this new music at three concerts around the Lothians, conducted by choir leaders Sophie Bancroft and Gina Rae and accompanied by jazz pianist Dave Milligan on piano.

The concerts will include the five new songs arranged for the choir, and the three other songs also written by The Pathhead Choir Songwriting Group which will be performed by Sophie, Gina and Dave in a duo or trio setting. Tickets are available to buy online from the links below.

Wednesday 21 June @ Crichton Collegiate Church, Pathhead, Midlothian, EH37 5XA
Doors 19.00, concert 19.30
Tickets £5 (under 16s free) from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5760602

Friday 23 June @ Morningside Parish Church, 2 Cluny Gardens, Edinburgh EH10 6BQ,
Doors 19.00, concert 19.30
Tickets £5 (under 16s free) from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5760614

Saturday 24 June @ West Barns Village Hall, Edinburgh Rd, West Barns, Dunbar EH42 1UPDoors 19.00, concert 19.30
Tickets £5 (under 16s free) from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5760606

Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer

In glorious weather, Commonwealth War Graves Commission volunteer David Harrison guided individuals who had signed up for the Edinburgh (North Merchiston) tour around one of the city’s 19th century cemeteries. The purpose of arranging the tour was to draw attention to the 140 First and Second World War servicemen and women who are commemorated in…

Continue Reading Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer

Taylors hungry for growth as it secures regional listings

A brand new Scottish crisp brand created by a much-loved Scottish snack producer has officially hit the shelves across the country’s biggest supermarkets following a major makeover. Taylors Snacks can now be picked up in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, marking the first time customers can buy the newly launched crisp brand, which replaces…

Continue Reading Taylors hungry for growth as it secures regional listings

Brunton events in June

While the Brunton remains closed for repair, some of their events will be staged elsewhere in Musselburgh. EVENTS AT LORETTO SCHOOL THEATRE, MILLHILL Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Brunton’s screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A) at Loretto School Theatre on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm. Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on…

Continue Reading Brunton events in June

