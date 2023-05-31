The Pathhead Choir perform this new music at three concerts around the Lothians, conducted by choir leaders Sophie Bancroft and Gina Rae and accompanied by jazz pianist Dave Milligan on piano.
The concerts will include the five new songs arranged for the choir, and the three other songs also written by The Pathhead Choir Songwriting Group which will be performed by Sophie, Gina and Dave in a duo or trio setting. Tickets are available to buy online from the links below.
Wednesday 21 June @ Crichton Collegiate Church, Pathhead, Midlothian, EH37 5XA
Doors 19.00, concert 19.30
Tickets £5 (under 16s free) from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5760602
Friday 23 June @ Morningside Parish Church, 2 Cluny Gardens, Edinburgh EH10 6BQ,
Doors 19.00, concert 19.30
Tickets £5 (under 16s free) from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5760614
Saturday 24 June @ West Barns Village Hall, Edinburgh Rd, West Barns, Dunbar EH42 1UPDoors 19.00, concert 19.30
Tickets £5 (under 16s free) from https://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/5760606
Tour of Commonwealth War Graves – two more later this summer
In glorious weather, Commonwealth War Graves Commission volunteer David Harrison guided individuals who had signed up for the Edinburgh (North Merchiston) tour around one of the city’s 19th century cemeteries. The purpose of arranging the tour was to draw attention to the 140 First and Second World War servicemen and women who are commemorated in…
Taylors hungry for growth as it secures regional listings
A brand new Scottish crisp brand created by a much-loved Scottish snack producer has officially hit the shelves across the country’s biggest supermarkets following a major makeover. Taylors Snacks can now be picked up in the likes of Tesco and Sainsbury’s, marking the first time customers can buy the newly launched crisp brand, which replaces…
ScotRail trains running normally on Friday and Saturday
ScotRail has confirmed that its services will operate as normal on Friday, 2 June and Saturday, 3 June, when members of two rail trade unions take part in planned strike action. Members of the RMT trade union at a number of train operating companies across the UK plan to take strike on Friday, 2 June,…
Brunton events in June
While the Brunton remains closed for repair, some of their events will be staged elsewhere in Musselburgh. EVENTS AT LORETTO SCHOOL THEATRE, MILLHILL Jim Broadbent and Penelope Wilton star in The Brunton’s screening of The Unlikely Pilgrimage of Harold Fry (12A) at Loretto School Theatre on Tuesday 6 June at 7.30pm. Harold is an ordinary man who has passed through life, living on…
Coronation celebrated in Winchburgh with tree planting
Winchburgh has celebrated the Coronation of King Charles III by holding a party and planting a tree, 70 years after a tree was planted for his late mother. The party took place at Winchburgh Community Centre with more than 40 people from Winchburgh Senior Citizens Club and Good Companions Group invited to enjoy afternoon tea…
Five things you need to know today
Hidden Door 2023 Everything begins at the biggest office party in town later today. The Hidden Door regulars really do hunt down (and find) the best venues in town. Just before this building becomes a building site, they have taken it over for five days of music, arts and culture. The team of volunteers have…